Channing Tatum Rocks Pink Lipstick & Eyeshadow After Daughter Everly, 7, Gives Him A Makeover

Channing Tatum has penned a new children’s book in tribute to his daughter Everly, and even let his mini-me put makeup on him!

Channing Tatum has given fans a glimpse into his life as a dad to adorable daughter Everly. The Magic Mike star, who wrote the new children’s book, The One and Only Sparkle, in honor of his seven year old, took to Instagram on April 16 to share a pic of the makeover his mini-me gave him. “When you let your daughter do your make-up blindfolded…. #sparkella,” he captioned a selfie on his IG story, which showed the 40-year-old rocking grey eyeshadow, pink blush and rosy lipstick, along with painted red nails. What a makeover!

The Step Up actor rocked a white tee and short hair in the snap, which came amid promotion for his picture book — a story about elf-esteem and the special bond between a father and daughter. He previously got dressed up in August 2020 when promoting the book. He rocked an apron, fairy wings and a princess eye mask as he opened up about the sweet book, dedicated to the daughter he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” he hilariously captioned the post. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.” Comedian Dax Shepard commented, “My goodness brother, there must have also been a really nice set of weights in that room! that little princess right there can move some weight,” referencing Channing’s bulging muscles which were on display.

The actor jokingly replied, “@daxshepard hahaha she does. She’s jacked. And a boss.” Channing previously made headlines for his on again/off again relationship with Jessie J. They started dating in October 2018, and were quarantining together as of May 2020, however they seemingly ended their relationship for good in mid 2020.