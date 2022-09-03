Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz’s Romance Is ‘Very Serious’: They’re More Than Just ‘A Fling’

While Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have done their best to keep their red-hot romance out of the spotlight, all the effort has only drawn the two superstars closer. After months of speculation about the nature of their relationship, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the Magic Mike actor, 42, and the The Batman star, 33, have become “very serious” with each other.

“Things are very serious between Channing and Zoe and they’re really happy together,” the source explained. “They are totally enamored with each other and spend as much of their free time together as possible. Some may see them as an unlikely pair, but they actually have a lot more in common than some might think.”

The insider went on to say that they the couple are career-focused and “much more down to earth” than fans would expect of such Hollywood heavyweights. “They aren’t huge into the nightlife scene or partying all the time,” said the insider. “They both love music, spending nights at home alone together and just relaxing with a good movie. Their friends all think they’re perfect together and they’re definitely best friends.”

The gorgeous couple met during the casting process for Zoe’s directorial debut of the upcoming Pussy Island, which Channing performed in as the lead role. As many famous couples have sparked up a romance working a production together, the pair soon found themselves in the same boat. Another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the couple have embraced their meet-cute.

“Working on her film [Pussy Island] has been great for them because they have this common goal and Channing has really championed her work, he can’t say enough how talented she is,” the source detailed. “When they first got together people assumed it would be a fling, but it’s proving to be a lot deeper than that, they’re in love.”

Fans will be able to see just how well Channing and Zoe worked as a team when Pussy Island debuts in 2023.