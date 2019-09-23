Jessie J Debuts Emotional New Love Song About Channing Tatum During ‘Intimate’ Concert

Jessie J crooned about being ‘in love’ as she took the stage at a special concert for winners of her R.O.S.E. Challenge on Sept. 22. There was a special member in the audience!

Channing Tatum, 39, is Jessie J’s romantic muse! The 31-year-old singer revealed a new love song at her event, “An Intimate Evening with Jessie J and the ROSE Challenge Winners,” at the Troubadour in West Hollywood on Sept. 22. Although the night was dedicated to winners of Jessie’s social media contest, which invited fans to pen their own lyrics for her 2018 track, “Rose Challenge (Interlude),” it’s clear who inspired this new song. “Yeah I’m always dreaming ’bout tomorrow that I’m still overthinking yesterday / Where you go I know I’ll want to follow, let’s make a promise on the day / Take it slow, baby steps so we don’t ruin what comes next / Let’s be still, just stay calm / So we’re not rushing what we are / Pressure off, just have fun / It’s not a race, no need to run if it’s forever / Let’s just simply be in love,” Jessie sang on the stage as she read the lyrics off her cellphone screen, according to Instagram fan account @scottish_heartbeatjj, which uploaded the concert video.

“Let’s holds hands and squeeze a little tighter / If you stand still I will pull away you help my head feel a little lighter and I’ve bought you a better life, they say,” Jessie continued to sing. “Take it slow, baby steps / So we don’t ruin what comes next / Let’s be still, take it slow / So we’re not rushing what we are / Pressure off, just have fun It’s not a race no need to run if it’s forever / Let’s just simply be in love.”

Jessie made it clear that she was serenading the Magic Mike star! He earned “plenty of shout-outs” while she was on the stage, and Channing was right there in the audience to hear them, a source told PEOPLE. This isn’t the first time Channing has shown his support in Jessie’s concert crowd, since news of their romance broke in Oct. 2018. The actor brought his daughter Everly Tatum, 6, to his new beau’s concert in Los Angeles in Nov. 2018, and Jessie later gushed that Channing and Jenna Dewan’s daughter is “absolutely lovely” in a rare interview about her and Channing’s relationship for The Times, published in June 2019. Opening up about their new romance, Jessie added, “Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure. We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying.”

While Jessie has stayed relatively mum about her and Channing’s relationship in the press, their actions speak louder. They finally made their romance public in March 2019, when Jessie and Channing were pictured hand-in-hand in London! Channing has fully moved after announcing his split from his wife of nine years, Jenna, in April 2018. Likewise, Jenna has been in a happy relationship with Tony Award-winner Steve Kazee, 43, whom she finally became Instagram official with in June 2019.