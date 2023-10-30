Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Reportedly Engaged After 2 Years Together

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Channing Tatum, 43, and actress Zoë Kravitz, 34, are reportedly engaged! Multiple sources close to the A-listers told PEOPLE on October 30 that the Magic Mike star and the 34-year-old are set to tie the knot after dating for two years. Although an official wedding date has yet to be revealed, the Big Little Lies alum sported a giant diamond ring on her engagement finger while at a Halloween party on October 28 (see PHOTOS HERE).

While in attendance at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween bash, Zoe sported the diamond ring alongside Channing. The couple rocked a Rosemary’s Baby costume, as the starlet dressed up as Rosemary Woodhouse and her now-fiancé wore a baby’s onesie. While Zoe held a sharp knife fit for her costume, she had her engagement ring on full display. Meanwhile, her leading man smiled for the cameras while he sweetly held her hand into the party.

The newly engaged lovebirds have been linked to each other since 2021 and did not know each other prior. That summer, Channing spoke of the moment that Zoe reached out to him to work on her upcoming film, Pussy Island, during an interview with Deadline. “When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked,” he said in June 2021. “I didn’t know her. I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct.”

Later, in 2022. Zoe opened up about working with Channing during an interview with GQ. “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she said of her time with the Hollywood heartthrob on the set of her film. She also gushed about what they enjoy doing in their free time. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” Zoe added. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Most recently, the Step Up star opened up about whether or not he would want to re-marry after his 2019 divorce from Jenna Dewan, 42. Channing was candid about his romantic relationships during a conversation with Vanity Fair in January. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again,” he admitted. “Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?” Jenna and her ex-husband were married from 2009 until their split in 2018 and share only one daughter, Everly, 10.