Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan – The Truth About Their Relationship After They Finalize Their Divorce

Life has changed so much for Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan since they finalized their divorce last year but there are still many problems that they face with one another to this day.

Jenna Dewan, 38, has “found life post split with Channing to be a challenge and they try their best to put their feelings aside for their daughter (Everly, 6), but she has been and is just so ready to move on with her life,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Saturday, February 8. The source also revealed that Jenna wanting to change her name “doesn’t surprise anyone” after news broke about her reportedly filing legal documents to drop Tatum from it on Friday, February 7. “It’s simply the last thing she has to do to move on as much as she can since they do have a child together. They have had trouble seeing eye to eye on several occasions and co-parent the best they can.”

Both Jenna and Channing, 39, have fallen in love with other people in the months since they split for good last year. The Step Up star is expecting her first child with Tony winner Steve Kazee, 44, where things appear to be going quite lovely for the two of them. “Jenna has truly never been in love like she has with Steve,” our insider dished. “She tells friends constantly what a fresh breath of air he is and how different he is than her previous relationship to Channing.” There might be wedding bells in the future for them as well, as the source said that she’d “love” to marry Steve at some point.

The Magic Mike star has found someone new in singer Jessie J, 31. They rekindled their romance recently after briefly breaking up where the two can’t seem to keep their hands off one another. He gave her a sweet kiss at a pre-Grammy party on January 25 which she documented on her Instagram. “Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum,” she wrote as part of the caption to the romantic footage.

Our insider also revealed that Jessie is “happy” that her ex Channing has moved on. Perhaps there will be a day where the four of them are spotted out having a meal out together? Only time will tell!