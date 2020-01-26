Channing Tatum Kisses GF Jessie J After Shading Ex Jenna Dewan & She Reacts With ‘Happiness’

Channing Tatum and Jessie J looked to be having a blast with one another shortly after he seemingly shaded his ex Jenna Dewan!

Get a room you two! Channing Tatum, 39, and his girlfriend Jessie J, 31, looked to be blissfully in love with while attending Clive Davis‘ pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 25. The “Price Tag” singer shared a super romantic Instagram video that same night that showed her hunky beau passionately kissing her while inside the event. “When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast,” she captioned the clip. “When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out.I love you so much baby @channingtatum. The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters.”

Channing was super impressed with Jessie’s words for him and left her a ton of heart emojis in the comments section. Others who were delighted to see their adorable interaction and read her sweet words including singer Jordin Sparks, 30, and Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, 33. “Wish you all the happiness,” the mother-of-two wrote while others got a little more emotional. “LOVE THIS!!!! My heart is bursting! So happy for you both! @channingtatum thank you for making my friend so happy.”

Their lovey-dovey interaction comes one day after the Magic Mike star seemingly shaded his ex Jenna Dewan, 38. A follower left a rude comment on his Instagram after he posted a photo of Jessie giving her a peck on his cheek. “Jenna [Dewan] looks better with you,” the follower wrote, which he didn’t take lightly to.

“Hey Alex i don’t usually address s**t like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them,” Channing snapped back in the comments section. He continued, “why don’t you seriously think about what your [sic] doing. It’s hurtful and i ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hatful [sic] person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is… please kindly get the TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me.”

“And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” Channing added. He later clarified his statement by saying that Jenna is “beautiful and amazing” in her own right.