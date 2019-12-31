Jenna Dewan Spends New Year’s Eve At Home With Sick Daughter Everly & BF Steve Kazee

No one wants to be sick during the holidays! Jenna Dewan rang in the New Year at home with her daughter Everly who was stuck in bed sick.

The hostess with the most-ess! Jenna Dewan, 39, dazzled in a drop dead gorgeous look for her pre-recorded appearance on this year’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey. However, The Step Up actress — and her baby bump — were at home with her boyfriend Steve Kazee, 44, where they were taking care of her daughter Everly, 6, (who she shares with ex Channing Tatum, 39) who was sick in bed. She took to her Instagram Stories on December 31 to share with her followers that she and Steve haven’t gotten a ton of sleep since they had to take care of her very nauseous child and jokingly said, “What is sleep?” Later that day, she gave an update on the situation saying, “When you have a sick kiddo you make the best out of it.” Now that’s what we call making lemonade out of lemons.

Jenna meanwhile looked breathtaking in her chiffon white and pink floral dress featuring a sweetheart neckline during her brief appearance on the NYE telecast. She topped off the outfit with simple jewelry and a natural makeup look allowing her to absolutely glow! She made her appearance to promote her new show Flirty Dancing, which premiered during a special preview on Dec. 29. The premise of the show, according to its Twitter page, is, “Watch strangers meet and dance their way to love.” The official premiere takes place on Jan. 1 on FOX, where hopefully viewers can watch total strangers fall in love through the power of dance!

Since 2017, New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey has always been quite the night to remember. In its inaugural year, the comedian and TV personality officiated an on-air wedding between his co-host Maria Menounos, 41, and her now-husband Keven Undergaro, 52.

This year’s festivities will feature a performance by The Village People as the group tries to set a world record for the largest YMCA dance. Huw fun!

Meanwhile Jenna has a lot coming up for her and Steve in 2020 as they are expecting their first child together! She made the announcement in September 2019, saying in part, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family.”