Channing Tatum & Ex Jenna Dewan Reunite & Share A Hug While Out With Daughter Everly, 9

Channing Tatum, 42, and Jenna Dewan, 42, appeared to be friendly towards each other during their latest reunion. The former lovebirds, who were married from 2009 until 2019, went on an outing with their daughter Everly, 9, in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday and were photographed chatting and even hugging at one point. They were all standing beside Channing’s truck during the memorable moment.

The Magic Mike actor wore a white T-shirt, light blue jeans, green and white sneakers, and a white backwards baseball cap. Jenna showed off a sleeveless white crop top, baggy white nylon pants, and white sneakers as her long hair was down. She also wore hoop earrings and bracelets while Everly donned a black graphic tee, pink shorts, and pink socks with black laced athletic shoes.

Channing and Jenna’s latest outing with their daughter comes after the two have both romantically moved on. After splitting in 2018 (their divorce was finalized the following year), Channing dated singer Jessie J on and off for a few years until they split for good in 2020. He then went on to start a romance with his current girlfriend, Zoe Kravitz, in 2021.

Jenna, on the other hand, has been engaged to Steve Kazee, whom she met in 2012, many years before they started a relationship. They first started dating in 2018 and welcomed their son Callum shortly after their engagement in 2020. The two often share sweet and romantic moments from their life, including spending time with their bundle of joy, with the public.

Jenna may be planning on getting married again, but Channing talked about his own ideas of another marriage, in a recent interview. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again,” he told Vanity Fair. “Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”