Middle Child’s Day: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, & 7 More Of The Sexiest Middle Siblings In Hollywood

Middle siblings have a bit of a reputation of causing a few scuffles, but the only kind of trouble these stars have gotten into is the good kind. These stars have fully risen to be some of the most lauded, celebrated, and famous stars today. Check out photos of famous middle children like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and more with one or more of their siblings!

Kim Kardashian

We can’t begin to talk about siblings without first mentioning the Kardashian women! Kim, 39, is the middle sibling between her two sisters Kourtney, 41, and Khloe, 36. Despite her middle child placement, Kim is always there for her two sisters and they are there for her, either providing support to one another or posing for some hot pics. The Kardashian and Jenner sisters — including Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 23 — gave us major Spice Girls vibes with this snap!

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is many things, and one of them is a family gal! She is so close to her two sisters, Leslie and Lynda. The two women have supported J.Lo through major milestones like her concerts and even earning her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Here, the Hustlers star appeared to be filming a scene from her lauded film and shared her earbud with one of her sisters!

Chris Hemsworth

The Hemsworth brothers might just be the hottest trio in Hollywood. All three of them are incredibly successful actors and beloved by their fan bases. Chris Hemsworth, 37, might be best known as Thor: The God of Thunder throughout the many Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but to brothers Liam, 30, and Luke, 39, he’s just part of the gang!

Joe Jonas

Much like the Hemsworth brothers, the Jo’ Bros are also incredibly close! The trio formed their band in the mid-2000s and have been touring together ever since. Joe Jonas, 30, is the middle child between his brothers Kevin, 32, and Nick, 27. The famous trio also has a baby brother named Franke, who is 19. But for longtime fans of the famous trio, Joe will always be the middle!

Zoe Saldana

Whether she’s on screen or stunning on the cover of a magazine, Zoe Saldana always looks so powerful and independent. But behind the gorgeous Avatar star are her two sisters, Mariel and Cisley! The trio are so, so close and during this difficult time they’ve been showing their bond through zoom meetings! Too sweet!

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, 27, has a strong bond with the women in her family. Her mother, Dianna De La Garza, also has daughters Dallas Lovato, 32, and Madison De La Garza, 18. It’s not often that all of these women get together, but when they do, it is so clear how much they love and support one another! Just look at those smiles!

Britney Spears

It can be a bit lonely being the Princess of Pop, luckily, Britney Spears, 38, has her two siblings by her side! Brit is the middle child between her older brother, Bryan Spears, 43, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 29. The trio aren’t photographed together often, but we can just tell how close their bond is.

Miley Cyrus

A talent for music and lots of love runs deep in this family! Miley Cyrus, 27, is the middle daughter of her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus’, brood! She and her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, 20, have both found huge success in the music industry. Miley also has an older sister named Brandi, 33, a brother name Trace, 31, brother Christopher Cody, 28, and younger brother named Braison Cyrus, 26!

Bella Hadid

These three siblings have total model behavior! Gigi Hadid, 25, Bella, 23, and Anwar, 21, are all famous in their own right and Bella falls right in the middle of her two equally talented sibs! As the middle kiddo, Bella has proved herself to be quite the beauty, completely equalling her older sister and younger brother!