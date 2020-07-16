Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, & All The Sisters Reunite For ‘Spice Girls’ Family Pic Crashed By Saint

All of the KarJenner sisters got together for a fun, Spice Girls-inspired photo that Kim posted to Instagram! The ladies had a surprise guest, however, as Saint quickly photobombed the pic with his mom and aunts!

Watch out Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger, and Posh Spice, there’s a new group of women ready to “spice up your life!” Kim Kardashian posted the most epic photo with her four sisters, featuring the women looking dressed to perfection and posing up a storm. In the July 16 snap, all five KarJenner sisters — Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall Jenner and Kylie — got together for a sisterly photo shoot.

The pic featured each woman dressing to show off their personality. Kourt rocked a black, oversized mini-dress, while Kim accentuated her newly-dyed red hairdo by wearing a monochromatic ruby red look! Khloe looked like the vision of elegance with her brunette ‘do cascading past her shoulders and wearing a gold mini-dress, while Kylie played jokester and stuck her tongue out while working her cotton candy pink hair! Kendall worked a brilliant gold tie dye outfit and all together, the sisters looked like they were ready to take over for the Spice Girls!

In fact, Kim may have had that in mind when she captioned the image “Spice Girls.” Lucky for them, the sisters also had a hype man standing right behind them! Saint West, Kim’s four-year-old son and second child with husband Kanye West, snuck into the bottom left corner of the photo and gave the camera quite a look. The camera, however, caught the four-year-old mid-walk as it appeared he was leaving the frame — or setting up for the perfect photobomb!

It’s very rare that all five sisters get together for some downtime. Those moments have become even more infrequent as Los Angeles sees a new surge in coronavirus cases after reopening restaurants, bars, and more for business. Fortunately, the sisters have only been spending time with one another when it’s been safe, quarantining with their families and checking in on one another as the pandemic continues.

But the five women have clearly missed spending quality time together and have been making up for it since the lockdown in LA lifted. Kim opened up about how much she was missing her sisters back in March, writing in an emotional Instagram caption, “I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this!”