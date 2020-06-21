Johnny Depp & 11 More Celeb Dads With Look-Alike Sons

Stars like Johnny Depp, David Beckham and more are fathers to sons who are growing up to look JUST like their famous fathers!

Happy Father’s Day! There are so many amazing celebrity dads out there, and many of them just happen to have look-alike sons. Whether they’ve looked identical to their dads since birth, or have started to resemble their famous fathers as they’ve gotten older, the resemblance is definitely uncanny between these stars and their boys. From Johnny Depp to Tom Hanks to Clint Eastwood and more, we rounded up pics of a bunch of celebrity fathers with look-alike kids!

Johnny’s son, Jack Depp, has mostly lived his life out of the spotlight. However, now that he’s 18 years old, we’ve seen him come into his own more and more. He’s been photographed out and about quite a bit recently, and every time, fans are more and more shocked at how much he resembles his actor father. On Jack’s birthday in 2020, his sister, Lily-Rose Depp, posted a rare photo of him on her Instagram, and people were buzzing about it for days!

Meanwhile, David Beckham actually has THREE sons who all look quite like him. However, it’s his oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, who bears the closest resemblance. In the photo above, the father/son duo attended a movie premiere together, and the fact that they are related is unmistakable. All of the Beckham sons definitely resemble one another, while also having some of the best qualities from their gorgeous mom, Victoria Beckham.

In recent years, Scott Eastwood has began making a name for himself as an actor. Of course, for years, he lived in the shadows of his very famous dad, Clint. Clint was the ultimate heartthrob back in his day, and it seems that he’s now passed the torch to Scott. It’s no secret that Scott has grown up into a VERY handsome man, and he looks just like Clint did years ago.

There are many more look-alike celebrity dads and sons where these came from! Click through the gallery above to check out Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alan Thicke and more dads twinning with their boys.