Diddy, Kendra Wilkinson, & More Stars With Their Kids At Pumpkin Patches — See Pics

celebs at pumpkin patches with their kids
Mega
Kourtney Kardashian and children at a pumpkin patch in Los Angeles.
Diddy goes for a tractor ride as he spends time with his kids at a pumpkin patch ahead of halloween. Diddy wore a red tracksuit as he climbed onto a tractor and posed for pictures with his kids. he was in great spirits as he sat down and ate some corn and enjoyed time at Underwood Family Farms.
Liv Tyler's son wears a Rolling Stone's shirt as they're seen on a family outing at Underwood Family Farm's and pumpkin patch in Los Angeles. The family were seen enjoying a day out in the sun as they celebrates the season. They were seen walking through a corn maze, enjoying some time at a petting zoo and having some snacks. One of Liv's youngest kids was seen wearing a Rolling Stones shirt despite his grandfather being in Aerosmith!
Kendra Wilkinson carries a couple of pumpkins as she stops by a pumpkin patch in Woodland Hills. Kendra took her kids to a local pumpkin patch.
Who doesn’t love a pumpkin patch? These celebs showed how much they enjoy family time and Halloween festivities, as they took their kids to the pumpkin patch to pick out the perfect canvas for a spooky jack-o’-lantern.

Halloween is literally just around the corner, which means the jack-o’-lanterns and pumpkin decorations are out in full force! Pumpkins are a classic part of the spooky holiday, and these celebs know how important they are for all autumn festivities. A trip to the pumpkin patch is the perfect time for some quality family bonding, and Diddy, 49, definitely showed that when he took his entire family out for the classic autumn get together. The music mogul and his kids had a grand time at the pumpkin patch, picking the perfect one to decorate their front door or make the best design for their own jack-o’-lantern! Diddy, born Sean Combs, even road atop a red tractor wearing a matching tracksuit. His twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 12, were dressed for the occasion sporting matching black and red flannel shirts.

Of course, Diddy and his children weren’t the only ones who got in on the pumpkin patch action. Kendra Wilkinson, 34, took her look-a-like daughter, Alijah, to the pumpkin patch on Oct. 17 in Woodland Hills, California — a suburb of Los Angeles. The mother/daughter duo kept it cute and casual, as Kendra carried around two small pumpkins while her five-year-old was checking out the rest of the patch. The outing was made perfect by the beautiful sunny fall weather and the former Playboy bunny even donned a baseball cap to block out the bright sun while on the lookout for her sweet girl.

Some trips to the pumpkin patch can also be a little bit chaotic while rounding up the kids. Kourtney Kardashian, 40, definitely showed how to keep it cool while trying to keep it together in October 2015 on her outing with Mason, 9, and Penelope Disick, 7! The mom-of-three was totally calm and collected — much like the stunning fall weather — while out and about at the pumpkin patch. But Mason and Penelope were on full-blown pumpkin overload! Mason was totally prepared for Halloween, pulling a wagon loaded with pumpkins while his sister pushed a cart with a slew of pumpkins. It is fall, though, and you can never have too many pumpkins, right?

celebs at pumpkin patch with kids
P. Diddy with his children at a pumpkin patch [Mega].
But a few trips can be just mellow among the yellow leaves of autumn and make for the perfect family photo opportunity! Spencer Pratt, 36, and his wife Heidi Montag, 33, enjoyed their time at the pumpkin patch with their sweet little boy, Gunner Stone, 2, and the pumpkins were the perfect backdrop for the trio’s adorable photo! The busy parents knelt among the pumpkins and gave Gunner a smooch on both his cheeks. The two-year-old was so ready for Halloween, sporting a spooky pair of pants and matching shirt with a ton of monsters and ghouls patterned all over!

celebs at pumpkin patch with kids
Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag with their son at the pumpkin patch [Mega].
Heading to the pumpkin patch is such a quintessential fall activity. These celebs totally made it look like a fun time with their children in tow, enjoying the day in the sun and choosing the best pumpkin in the patch for their Halloween decorations! To see more celebs out with their kids at the pumpkin patch, click through our gallery above. It’s the perfect way to spend some time carving your pumpkin just before Halloween!