See Pics
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Natural Curls During Morning Walk With Twins Max & Emme, 12

Jennifer Lopez with her twins
Splashnews
Jennifer Lopez 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Jennifer Lopez takes a morning walk with her kids and her dogs in the hamptons New York Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Emme Muniz,Maximilian Muniz Ref: SPL5178271 220720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer J. Lo arrives at the gym with a new hairstyle holding a personalized GUESS tumbler. The shorter, curly look was reminiscent of the same hairstyle worn by her character Harlee Santos on "Shades of Blue''. Jlo, whose bikini selfie challenge has been going viral, carried another personalized water bottle with the Guess logo. Jennifer is the face of the Spring 2020 Guess Ad Campaign. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez does some post-Christmas furniture shopping with family in Beverly Hills. Lopez was accompanied by fiancé Alex Rodriguez, kids Emme and Maximilian and other family members. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 57 Photos.
News Editor

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying quality time with her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme in The Hamptons this summer! The singer was spotted on a morning stroll with her kids and pups, where she looked stunning with voluminous curls!

Jennifer Lopez looked like she stepped off the set of her latest DSW photoshoot while out with her twins son Max and daughter Emme, 12. The trio was spotted walking in The Hamptons, New York on a sunny Wednesday morning. The singer 50, turned heads with her brunette locks styled in bouncy curls. She showed off her fit physique in a pair of white workout leggings and a ripped, pastel green, off-the-shoulder sweatshirt.

Jennifer Lopez with her twins
Jennifer Lopez takes a morning walk with her kids, twins Max and Emme, and her dogs in The Hamptons, New York on July 22, 2020. (Photo credit: SplashNews)

The Hustlers actress and her kids were joined by their two adorable pups. Max and Emme both held a leash during the family stroll. Noticeably absent from the outing was J-Lo’s fiance, Alex Rodriguez. The “Medicine” crooner and the Yankees legend, 44, have been attached at the hip during daily bike rides in the lavish beach town — where they’ve been hunkered down during quarantine.

Jennifer Lopez & her twins
Jennifer Lopez takes a morning walk with her kids, twins Max and Emme, and her dogs in The Hamptons, New York on July 22, 2020. (Photo credit: SplashNews)

Jennifer’s been the queen of workout gear and outdoor exercises amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, she’s finally had time to bond with her kids, as concerts and most events of all kinds have been postponed due to the global health crisis. Despite the latter, Jennifer’s still pumping out work.

The World of Dance host just launched her very own shoe collection with DSW under her namesake. J-Lo actually models the line in new campaign photos that show the singer dressed in a leopard look, among other fierce fashion pieces. And, of course, her footwear is on fire. Jennifer’s new shoe collection includes, pointed and open-toe styles, animal print patterns, leather stilettos and more.