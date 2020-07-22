Jennifer Lopez Rocks Natural Curls During Morning Walk With Twins Max & Emme, 12

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying quality time with her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme in The Hamptons this summer! The singer was spotted on a morning stroll with her kids and pups, where she looked stunning with voluminous curls!

Jennifer Lopez looked like she stepped off the set of her latest DSW photoshoot while out with her twins son Max and daughter Emme, 12. The trio was spotted walking in The Hamptons, New York on a sunny Wednesday morning. The singer 50, turned heads with her brunette locks styled in bouncy curls. She showed off her fit physique in a pair of white workout leggings and a ripped, pastel green, off-the-shoulder sweatshirt.

The Hustlers actress and her kids were joined by their two adorable pups. Max and Emme both held a leash during the family stroll. Noticeably absent from the outing was J-Lo’s fiance, Alex Rodriguez. The “Medicine” crooner and the Yankees legend, 44, have been attached at the hip during daily bike rides in the lavish beach town — where they’ve been hunkered down during quarantine.

Jennifer’s been the queen of workout gear and outdoor exercises amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, she’s finally had time to bond with her kids, as concerts and most events of all kinds have been postponed due to the global health crisis. Despite the latter, Jennifer’s still pumping out work.

The World of Dance host just launched her very own shoe collection with DSW under her namesake. J-Lo actually models the line in new campaign photos that show the singer dressed in a leopard look, among other fierce fashion pieces. And, of course, her footwear is on fire. Jennifer’s new shoe collection includes, pointed and open-toe styles, animal print patterns, leather stilettos and more.