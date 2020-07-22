Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous in leopard as she modeled her brand new shoe collection with DSW & the mother-of-two proved she’s absolutely ageless!

Is there anything Jennifer Lopez, 50, can’t do? The stunning mother-of-two just launched her very own shoe collection with DSW – JLO Jennifer Lopez – and she looked fabulous as she modeled the new line. In perhaps our favorite photo, JLo looks amazing in a cropped black and white leopard print moto jacket with the collars popped and nothing underneath, styled with a matching pair of high-waisted brief underwear. She topped her look off with a pair of leopard and PVC pointed-toe pumps from her new collection.

In another photo, JLo is pictured lying on the floor in nothing but an oversized sheer black mesh shirt with a bodysuit underneath. Her toned, tan legs are sticking up in the air as she rocked a pair of black mesh knee-high stiletto boots with peep-toes at the front.

From there, the photos only got sexier, as she showed off her insanely toned abs in a strapless black leather bandeau with matching high-waisted underwear with a zipper on the front and a belt cinching in her tiny waist. A puffy black bomber jacket, oversized chunky silver hoop earrings, and a pair of strappy black heels completed her look. In another one of our favorite photos, she is standing in a skintight black bodysuit with her bare legs on display while wearing a pair of black ankle-strap heels. In another photo, JLO is pictured rocking a two-piece cheetah print underwear set with matching strappy slingbacks.

Included in JLo’s new collection are an array of styles from sneakers to heels, stilettos, sandals, and more. Her Spring 2020 collection ranges in prices from $59 to $189 and is currently available exclusively at Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) stores nationwide, Canada and online at DSW.com.