Jennifer Lopez Wears High-Slit, Cutout Black Dress On ‘Billboard’ Cover & Defends Rom-Coms As ‘Beautiful Movies’

Jennifer Lopez positively glowed on the cover of ‘Billboard’ with Maluma, slipping into a slinky black dress covered in sexy cutouts and slits.

Jennifer Lopez just redefined the word “hot” with her latest scorching magazine cover. Repping the “2020 Latin Power Players” with her Marry Me co-star Maluma on the cover of Billboard, the singer and actress sizzled in a barely-there Monot dress. The black, floor-length gown, which you can see below, features and ultra-high slit on her left side that reveals her full leg and part of her butt. Large cutouts along her back and right side flaunt even more of her incredible, toned body.

She finished her look with sky-high Gianvito Rossi featuring a glittery ankle cuff, a golden Jennifer Fisher choker, and delicate AS29 earrings. Maluma, her “Lonely” collaborator, looked utterly sexy in a pair of white pants and an open vest that showed off his muscular, tattooed chest. The photos of JLo from inside Billboard were even better. The actress channeled her Hustlers character with a sexy pose in the shot below, rocking a similar dress to her cover look: a thin, white and tight number featuring dramatic cutouts over her abs and thigh.

Jennifer and Maluma are about to star in a rom-com together called Marry Me, set for release in February 2021. The film stars JLo as a pop star who, upon learning that her boyfriend (Maluma) has been cheating on her, starts dating a fan (Owen Wilson) holding up a “Marry Me” sign at her show. It’s a fun flick, but Jennifer takes issue with anyone who believes rom-coms shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“First of all, romantic comedies are not light movies,” she told the magazine. “They’re necessary, beautiful movies, and I don’t know why people feel like they have to put them down when everybody enjoys them so much. It’s like ‘chick flicks.’ I don’t know guys who don’t love to go to the movies and watch a rom-com. It’s a very sweet movie, but it’s still a movie about life.”