Jennifer Aniston, Ariel Winter & 5 More Stars Who Adopted Rescue Dogs In Quarantine – See Pics

As the pandemic continues, stars like Jennifer Aniston and Ariel Winter are opening their homes to rescue dogs in need of a loving owner.

As the world enters the eighth month of the COVID-19 pandemic, some celebrities have figured out a brilliant way to make quarantining more ideal, while also bettering the world. They’re giving a home to animals in need by adopting sweet rescue dogs. Count Jennifer Aniston, Ariel Winter, and Dua Lipa among the stars who have dedicated 2020 to pampering pups who got a rough start in life. To make things even better, they shared tons of photos and videos of their little guys and girls on Instagram to brighten fans’ days:

Jennifer Aniston

Over one year after her beloved dog Dolly died, Jennifer, 51, opened her home to a new pup. She posted an adorable video to Instagram on October 25 showing the Golden Retriever puppy snoozing with the tiniest in his paws. “Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family,” Jen wrote. “This is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes.”

Ariel Winter

Ariel, 22, and boyfriend Luke Benward added another furry friend to their family, she announced via her Instagram Stories on October 24. Thank you @TheLabelleFoundation for our special boy Cobey!!!!!!” she wrote, sharing a photo of herself an Luke giving the puppy a big hug and kiss. “Love him beyond!!!!!!” She added that she already has plenty of nicknames picked out for the little guy: “Cobey a.ka. Cobain a.k.a. Cobeans.”

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

Dua, 25, and boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 21, opened their home in Los Angeles to a tiny best buddy in July. “our tiny bestfriend Dexter!!!” Dua captioned a set of photos on Instagram showing off the brown puppy with the biggest floppy ears. “thank you @thelabellefoundation HE’S PERFECT,” the “Future Nostalgia” singer wrote, giving a shout out to the rescue organization that helped make Dexter part of her family.

Kaia Gerber

Model Kaia Gerber, 19, started fostering puppies back in April while quarantining at home in Los Angeles. One of the little pups became a foster fail, though. She wound up adopting a soft and sweet puppy to call her own. “thank you @thelabellefoundation for finding me the perfect forever cuddle buddy & the best friend a girl could ask for,” she wrote on Instagram in July. “Welcome to the family milo boy, mama loves you.” Kaia was actually walking baby Milo when she and boyfriend Jacob Elordi were spotted sharing PDA for the first time!

Ana de Armas

Knives Out star Ana de Armas, 32, is a huge dog lover, and she couldn’t resist adding another pup to her crew during quarantine. Salsa, a fluffy black, white, and brown puppy with a giant tongue, made his debut on Instagram in July, and it was clear how much she already adored him. He quickly joined Ana and her boyfriend Ben Affleck, 48, on their daily quarantine walks around the neighborhood with their other dogs.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, 28, is known for her love of animals. Not only does she have a pack of adopted dogs, but a menagerie that includes cats, horses, and pigs. When she and Liam Hemsworth divorced, all of the animals stayed with Miley in Los Angeles. And in April, she introduced one special animal to her crew: a bulldog who had been taken in by firefighters in Fresno. She named the beauty Kate Moss and took her to set with her while filming the “Midnight Sky” music video.

Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe‘s daughter Ava Phillippe, 21, announced on October 25 that she adopted a cute puppy the same day that her beloved dog Pepper passed away. “What a wild & bittersweet week. The day we lost Pepper just so happened to be the day I brought this sweet boy home with me,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is Benji! He’s from the @bestfriendsanimalsociety sanctuary in Southern Utah and is a dream of a rescue dog.”