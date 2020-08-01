Dua Lip & Anwar Hadid Cozy Up With Their Adorable New Rescue Dog In Cute New Snaps

Meet Dexter! Dua Lipa revealed she & BF Anwar Hadid adopted a furry new friend, proving their romance is stronger than ever.

Dua Lipa, 24, and Anwar Hadid, 21, just became a family of three! The Future Nostalgia singer posted the cutest photos of their brand new rescue dog Dexter to Instagram on Friday, July 31. “our tiny bestfriend Dexter!!!” the British-born star began her caption. “thank you @thelabellefoundation HE’S PERFECT,” Dua added, shouting out animal-rescue charity Labelle Foundation. Dua and Anwar looked so cute snuggling up to little Dexter, who stayed cozy in a blue fleece sweater.

Anwar flashed an ear-to-ear grin in the selfie, echoing Dexter’s relaxed style in a gray-and-white striped t-shirt that read “Gue$$ Jeans U.S.A.” Dua gave a flirty duck-lipped pose as she snuggled up to her model boyfriend, keeping her brunette locks back and sporting a sleeveless black v-neck top. The “One Kiss” singer added her signature gold cross necklace to her casual vibe, which she is often seen wearing on Instagram or out-and-about.

In the other photos, Dexter looked right at home in his sunny new Los Angeles digs! The black puppy rocked a model pose atop a white table in one snap, with a turquoise blue pool shimmering in the background. He enjoyed plenty of cuddles in others, seemingly exploring his spacious and grassy backyard in the fourth snap. With his big brown eyes and sweet face, it would be impossible not to love Dexter at first sight! “Our spirit companion came to us with a big number 7 on his chest.. some things are meant 2 be !!!!!!! BIIG DEX,” Anwar wrote in a post of his own, showing the pup going for a ride in a vintage convertible.

Dua’s 49.6 million followers couldn’t get enough of the adorable new photos, including Anwar’s pregnant sister Gigi Hadid, 25. “My nephew A VERY GOOD BOY DEXTO FROM ABOVE™️,” she wrote, including a Saturn emoji. Newly married Tove Lo gushed, “Stooop….When can we hang out plz,” while a fan posted, “this is literally the cutest dog I have ever seen.” Mom Yolanda Hadid also left a heart emoji for her new dog grandson!

Recently, Dua and Anwar celebrated one year together! “nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you,” Dua wrote on June 14, including several photos of the couple hanging out and looking so in-love. During quarantine, she also revealed that Anwar struggled being away from his family. “Of course, Anwar misses his family, and soon we’ll hopefully get to go back and see them,” she said to Elle back in April.