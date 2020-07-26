See Pic
Tove Lo Announces Surprise Wedding To Boyfriend Charlie Twaddle: ‘Oops’

Surprise! Grammy-nominated singer Tove Lo wed her beau Charlie Twaddle in a secret ceremony, and she gave fans a glimpse of her stunning dress.

Singer Tove Lo is officially off the market! The Swedish singer-songwriter, 32, said “I do” to her boyfriend Charlie Twaddle in a surprise ceremony. She took to her Instagram Story on July 25, offering fans a glimpse at her beautiful wedding dress. In the selfie, the newlyweds held their hands up to the camera and flashed their wedding bands. True to her quirky form, Tove Lo simply captioned the story “oops”, taking fans totally by surprise!

She wore a white lace gown, with a choker featuring elegant white pearls, and a matching headband. She kept her makeup relatively minimal, opting for a light blush and rhinestones placed above her eyes. She also had a fresh manicure, flashing her dark grey nails as she showed fans her wedding band. So sweet!

The Swedish superstar hit the ground running in 2020. Her hit “Glad He’s Gone” was up for Best Music Video at the 62nd Grammy Awards, and though the competition was fierce –  Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” FKA twigs’ “Cellophane,” Gary Clack Jr.’s “This Land” and The Chemical Brothers’ “We’ve Got To Try” were also nominated – she told us she had a secret weapon: her unflinching honesty.

Known as a fearless songwriter, Tove has never shied from sharing both her triumphs and her failures in her music. In fact, her 2019 album, Sunshine Kitty, has been called her “most vulnerable writing” by Pitchfork. While some artists might struggle at exposing so much of themselves in their songs, for Tove, it’s second nature. “I treat my music in general kind of as like a journal,” she said while talking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “So, I think I’m always quite open and vulnerable, but I feel like this album I wrote from a happier place, which was kind of new and great. So, like a different kind of vulnerable.”

Speaking of being in a “happy place,” Tove said she experienced “pure happiness” after she found out that her video was nominated for a Grammy. “It was kind of like, ‘Is this a joke? Is someone messing with me?’ ” she told HollywoodLife. “But no, just pure happiness and so happy for everyone involved. My whole team pulled it off, and the directors. We put so much love and effort and time into this video, so that was a very special moment.”