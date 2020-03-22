Ariel Winter & Luke Benward Cuddle With Their Dogs As They Quarantine Together

Ariel Winter took to Instagram to share tender moments she’s having with her boyfriend Luke Benward and their dogs in quarantine and she couldn’t stop laughing at how affectionate one pooch was.

Ariel Winter, 22, seems to be having the time of her life while holding those near and dear to her during her time of quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Modern Family actress took to her Instagram story on Mar. 22 to share some clips of her and her boyfriend Luke Benward, 24, hanging out with their three dogs and things became really cute really fast! In the videos, Luke can be seen sitting on a couch and petting one pooch while another pooch lays on him as Ariel films. As the second pooch makes motions to get even closer to Luke, Ariel couldn’t help but laugh at the adorable affection. Soon a third pooch walks up and lovingly asks for attention from the happy couple with his actions, prompting Ariel to giggle even more. Luke also couldn’t help but keep a smile plastered on his face as he cuddled the pups.

Ariel’s latest videos come after she was spotted getting some groceries at Gelson’s grocery store in L.A. on Mar. 20. The red-headed beauty was dressed casually in a dark gray shirt under a black and white jacket, blue sweatpants, and black boots as she held some bags of essentials while walking out of the store. She had her hair up and went makeup-free during the outing and appeared to be relaxed.

From Ariel’s latest outing and videos, she seems to be doing what she can to get through the stay-at-home order that Governor Gavin Newsom put into effect for the state of California on Mar. 20. The order says that everyone in the state must stay inside their homes and only go out if they need essential items like groceries or for medical appointments to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus. Like Ariel, many celebs have been sharing some memorable moments of their time at home and some who are musicians, like Coldplay, are even holding livestream concerts to keep fans entertained.

It’s nice to hear Ariel laughing while spending time with Luke and her dogs. We hope to see more of her cute videos in the near future.