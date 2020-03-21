Ariel Winter Goes Makeup-Free & Looks Gorgeous During Solo Shopping Trip In LA

Ariel Winter was seen stocking up on groceries at Gelson’s just a day after California announced a statewide stay-at-home order.

Ariel Winter, 22, is prepared for quarantine! The Modern Family actress was seen stepping out at a Los Angeles Gelson’s on Friday, Mar. 20 to stock up on groceries and supplies. A quick peek at her full bags showed she was ready for a full breakfast situation with a box of Lucky Charms cereal, a loaf of bread and tasty jar of Jif Peanut Butter. Still rocking her fresh red hair, she looked so gorgeous as she showed off her perfect, makeup-free complexion! Just like other stars, Ariel was casual for the outing, opting for a loose fitting navy blue pair of sweatpants, dark gray t-shirt, and warm, salt-and-pepper colored hoodie. May as well be cozy if you’re staying inside!

With her sweatshirt arm rolled up, she snake tattoo on her left arm made an appearance along with her Instagram-ready pink manicure. To finish her ensemble, Ariel was seemingly prepared for the on-and-off Los Angeles rainfall with a black pair of rubber boots adorned with silver studs. A “seating area closed” sign could be seen behind the actress, who held a grocery bag in each hand, explaining that it was due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The sighting comes just a day after California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order, requiring all non-essential businesses to close. While residents are still permitted out for grocery runs, medical appointments or for walks, they are expected to practice social distancing — meaning a distance of six feet — between themselves and others.

While there’s no word on who Ariel might be quarantining with, her boyfriend Luke Benward, 24, is a good guess! The couple reunited with her Modern Family co-stars Nolan Gould, 21, and Rico Rodriguez, 21, to tackle the impossible: an escape room! Ariel and Luke looked so cute as they cuddled up in the group shot, which was later shared on multiple Instagram stories. “The squad got together last night to escape with 4 minutes to spare,” Rico hilariously captioned the pic.