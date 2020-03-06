Ariel Winter Cuddles With BF Luke Benward While Reuniting With Her ‘Modern Family’ Co-Stars

After wrapping filming on ‘Modern Family,’ Ariel Winter teamed up with her TV ‘squad’ — Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez — for a fun activity! Her boyfriend, Luke Benward, tagged along.

Ariel Winter, 22, enjoyed a night of fun with her “dream team”: boyfriend Luke Benward, 24, Modern Family co-stars Nolan Gould, 21, and Rico Rodriguez, 21, and a member of the ABC show’s production staff, Steven Miller. That’s what Ariel captioned a photo of the foursome on her Instagram, which she reshared from Rico’s Instagram Story on March 6! It appears that the crew reunited to tackle an escape room — or something that required a strategic exit — because Rico wrote over the photo, “The squad got together last night to escape with 4 minutes to spare.”

While Luke isn’t a part of the Modern Family cast or staff (although he did a phenomenal acting job in Netflix’s Dumplin’), he looked like he fit right into the family. Ariel and Luke looked especially cozy as they huddled close together to the far right of the group photo!

Ariel’s bright red hair in the photo served as a reminder that she really has said farewell to her raven-haired character, Alex Dunphy, whom she began playing on Modern Family in 2009 until filming the sitcom’s last ever episode on Feb. 21. “Right now, she’s adjusting to life after Modern Family and relaxing and enjoying herself with Luke,” a source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was very emotional for her to say goodbye to everyone but it’s also exciting to be moving into a new chapter.” ABC will air the finale on April 8!

Even though Ariel is still finding time to spend time with her television family, she’s also looking forward to the opportunities and new priorities in front of her. “Ariel is very excited for the future and will forever remember what Modern Family gave her,” another source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It is her family forever and now Luke being in her life is making the transition into her future a lot easier. She is excited to see what is next in her career and life because it literally is a complete open book and she really is excited about that.”

Ariel had long been friends with Luke while filming Modern Family. After breaking up with her ex Levi Meaden, 32, in 2019, Ariel took her friendship with Luke to the next level by the end of that year!