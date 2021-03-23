Bella Thorne’s Romantic History: A Look Back At Her Past Relationships

Take a look back at Bella Thorne’s past romances!

Bella Thorne is engaged! The 23-year-old actress announced her engagement to partner Benjamin Mascolo on March 21 after nearly two years of dating. The exciting announcement has made fans nostalgic for when the former Disney star was just a teen paving her way in the entertainment industry. Now, we’re taking a look back at her past romances all the way up to today!

Kenton Duty

Let’s take it all the way back to the beginning — we’re talking Disney days. Back when Bella was just a burgeoning star at the age of 13 years old, she had a cute little romance with Kenton Duty. The two appeared on the Disney series Shake It Up together and became close on set. Of course, the relationship was never really serious. After all, they were just kids! The two dated for a short period of time before ultimately breaking up.

Tristan Klier

In 2011, Bella started dating Tristan Klier, and this became the actress’ first high-profile and long-term romance. While Bella was still making waves as a young star in the entertainment industry, Tristan was just your average kid going to school, whose path just happened to cross with Bella’s. The twosome dated for roughly three years before making the difficult decision to call it quits on their romance in 2014.

Brandon Lee

Not long after her breakup from Tristan, Bella started dating someone new. In 2015, Bella began exploring a relationship with Brandon Lee! If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Brandon happens to be the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee! “We met during a breakup with my ex, and he’s really sweet,” Bella said during a 2015 appearance on The View, per E! News. Bella even had wonderful compliments for Pam! “His mom is so down-to-earth, so cool,” Bella said, referencing the former Baywatch star. “She’s really raised two beautiful boys.” Bella and Brandon eventually called it quits some time in 2015.

Gregg Sulkin

After dating Brandon, Bella got together with Gregg Sulkin. At the time of their relationship, Bella wasn’t yet 18 years old and Gregg is roughly five years older than her. The two, however, seemed to shirk any scrutiny and made their romance work for nearly one year. They ultimately called off the relationship sometime in 2016.

Tyler Posey

In 2016, teen fandoms freaked out when Bella started dating Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey. Even though the two merely dated for a month or two, they had a lot of cute moments. And the breakup was difficult for Bella to process. “Honestly, Ty and I stopped dating and that was really difficult for me,” the actress confessed while chatting with Jenny McCarthy on The Jenny McCarthy Show. “It was definitely one of the hardest breakups I’ve been through.”

Tana Mongeau & Mod Sun

From 2017 to 2019 Bella was in a polyamorous relationship with YouTuber Tana Mongeau and Mod Sun. Bella and Tana’s relationship lasted from September 2017 to February 2019, while her romance with Mod lasted from roughly October 2018 until April 2019. There was a bit of drama between Bella and Tana in the time after their break up. And just one month after calling off her relationship with Tana, Bella and Mod Sun split, too!

Benjamin Mascolo

In 2019, after some drama with Tana and Mod, Bella started dating Benjamin Mascolo. The twosome had a slew of cute moments, after they started their romance in April 2019. Nearly two years after they began dating, Benjamin asked Bella to marry him, and she said yes! We cannot wait to see this next chapter of Bella’s life unfold!