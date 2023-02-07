Pamela Anderson Reveals She Still Has Her Iconic Red ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit & Whether She Wears It

Pamela Anderson, 55, revealed that she still has the iconic, bright red Baywatch one piece swimsuit that made her famous — and that she still wears it when the mood strikes! “I had a couple back then,” the blonde bombshell recently told Entertainment Tonight. So what about now? And the question on everybody’s minds: does she still wear it? “Now I only have one and it fits,” she confessed. “I put it on every once in a while.”

This isn’t the first time Pam has discussed the whereabouts of the swimsuit. In 2020, she admitted that she took it out to goof off with pals. “Oh, I have one right here in my top drawer! It still fits,” she said during an interview with FOX News in May of 2020. “I have worn it on occasion just to be funny with my friends,” she explained. She also joked that it was “just around the living room,” while giving her friends “mouth to mouth.”

Pamela played C. J. Parker on the massive hit in the 1990s opposite an ensemble cast that included Donna D’Errico, David Hasslehoff, and Yasmine Bleeth, among others. But according to the son of the former Playboy model, who is promoting her recently released memoir Love, Pamela, the landmark role didn’t translate to big long-term returns.

“When I go back and I even look at past deals and residual checks people would be shocked to find out how people really took advantage of her,” Brandon Lee recently told Extra. Brandon, whose dad is Pamela’s ex-husband Tommy Lee, gave the comments at a red-carpet premiere for her Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, back on Jan. 30th in Los Angeles.

“[She was] a young girl making a bad deal on a big show and she was the biggest star at the time,” Brandon continued. “A lot of people made a lot of money off that, people are going to have to have their day when we come knocking … when she makes $4,000 a year off of Baywatch? That’s a crime.”