Pamela Anderson Only Makes $4,000 A Year From ‘Baywatch’ Residuals After She Made ‘Bad Deal’ In The 90s

Pamela Anderson‘s son Brandon Lee, 26, revealed how much she makes a year from her time on Baywatch, in an interview he and his mom gave at the Los Angeles, CA premiere of her Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story on Jan. 30. The producer of the new release claimed the 55-year-old actress makes just $4000 annually in residuals from the show, which she starred in from 1992 until 1997. He also admitted the frustration he feels in knowing she was taken “advantage of” and how he thinks “people are going to have their day” due to the shocking situation.

“When I go back and I even look at past deals and residual checks people would be shocked to find out how people really took advantage of her,” Brandon, whose father is Pamela’s ex Tommy Lee, told Extra on the carpet of the documentary event. “[She was] a young girl making a bad deal on a big show and she was the biggest star at the time.”

“A lot of people made a lot of money off that, people are going to have to have their day when we come knocking … when she makes $4,000 a year off of Baywatch? That’s a crime,” he added.

Pamela’s role as C.J. Parker on the hit series was her breakthrough role in the entertainment industry. She starred alongside other big name stars such as, David Hasselhoff, Yasmine Bleeth, David Charvet, Gena Lee Nolin, Nicole Eggert, Donna D’Errico in the 110 episodes she was a part of. Pamela’s new documentary and a new memoir called Love, Pamela, allowed her to tell her side of the story on a lot of headline-making issues throughout her life and she admitted Brandon is the one who encouraged her to pursue them both.

“Brandon is the one who said, ‘It’s time, Mom. It’s time to tell your story’… and I just said… ‘There’s where my archives are. I don’t know if I’ve saved anything.’ Turns out I saved everything,” she said. Pamela is also the mother of her and Tommy’s youngest son, Dylan Lee, who was also at the premiere.