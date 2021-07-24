Adam Sandler Wife’s Jackie: Everything To Know About The Comedian’s Partner Of 18 Years

Adam Sandler has been happily married to his wife Jackie for 18 years. Here’s everything you should know about the comedian’s partner.

Actor Adam Sandler might be inextricably linked to frequent rom-com collaborators Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore, but the real love of his life is neither of the two actresses. The comedian, 54, has been married to his longtime wife Jackie Sandler for 18 years now — a formidable run in the world of Hollywood. The couple share two daughters, Sadie, 15, and Sunny, 12, together, often making family appearances together on red carpet events.

While the two are relatively low key compared to their celebrity couple counterparts, Adam and Jackie, 46, are more connected than fans would assume. The actress and model has actually made cameos in countless of her husband’s films — and she also convinced Adam to take on one of the most memorable roles of his career. Below is everything you should know about the comedian’s wife Jackie.

Adam And Jackie Sandler

Adam and Jackie tied the knot in June 2003 at Dick Clark’s oceanfront Malibu home before a slew of famous guests, including Jennifer, Dustin Hoffman, Brendan Fraser, and Rob Schneider. The nuptials came after about four years of dating, as the two got together sometime in 1999. Adam and Jackie welcomed their first daughter Sadie in May 2006 and later, Sunny in November 2008.

At the Uncut Gems premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019, Adam shared his best secret to a long union. “Just getting time together,” he told reporters. “Making sure that you don’t run off too long and hanging out together and telling the truth.”

How Did Adam And Jackie Meet?

As the story goes, Adam and Jackie met on set of the comedian’s 1999 film Big Daddy, which also starred Leslie Mann, Jon Stewart, and Dylan and Cole Sprouse. Jackie had a small role as the waitress that took Adam’s order at a sports bar — and clearly, sparks flew off-screen. The couple began their relationship shortly after. Since then, Jackie has made cameos in a series of her husband’s films, including Just Go With It, Grown Ups, Blended, Murder Mystery, and Hubie Halloween.

When they aren’t in a film together, Jackie is still involved in her husband’s process. “We do this together, me and Jackie,” Adam told host Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show in December 2019. “Movies, you know, we discuss what I’m gonna to do. And she gives me strength and courage to jump into this stuff.” At the 2020 National Board of Review Gala, Adam also said Jackie convinced him to star in his acclaimed film Uncut Gems: “My badass wife, she gave me the balls to take the part,” he said. “I was scared and she said, ‘Go f*cking do that’ and ‘you can do that sh*t’ and we rehearsed together all the time.”

Adam Sandler’s Past Relationships

Prior to settling down, Adam reportedly dated actress Alicia Silverstone very briefly in 1996. The Clueless actress even attended the premiere of the comedian’s 1996 film Happy Gilmore — and rocked a t-shirt and baseball cap that had the film’s title on them. Adam has also been linked to a businesswoman named Margaret Ruden; the two are believed to have been an item between 1992 and 1993.

Adam Sandler’s Top Moments With His Wife

Last July, Adam and Jackie celebrated a momentous milestone: their 22nd anniversary as a couple. The comedian shared a series of throwback photos on his Instagram and penned a sweet caption. “22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep,” Adam wrote. “Look forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl.”

The longtime couple have shared major life moments together. In 2000, just three years before they tied the knot, Jackie converted to Judaism for her husband, who has long been vocal and proud of his Jewish roots. The two had a Jewish ceremony when they wed in 2003, where Adam rocked a tuxedo and yarmulke.

The couple clearly have a loving and supportive marriage. During his interview with W Magazine last January, Adam revealed that his wife wore a “Howard” necklace to every Uncut Gems event with her husband, a reference to his character Howard Ratner in the film. He also revealed that Jackie is undeterred by his romance scenes in his films — and that she also gives him advice on them.

“When I have to do any romantic scenes in a movie I never get excited for that. I get tense and feel awkward. And then everyone else, I’m sure, is awkward,” he told the outlet. “My wife is always saying, ‘Just get in there. Do a good job. Be nice.'” Adam added that Jackie “loves” all of his female co-stars.

“My wife loves the women I work with, so she’s very like, ‘Come on! Make sure you [do] the best you can. Give it up. It looks crazy when you don’t kiss good enough,'” he continues. “I’m very relieved when we do a movie and at the end of the script I go, ‘I don’t have to kiss anyone!’ Anyway, that’s fantastic. But when I do, I get it done. I get it done.”

On Mother’s Day this year, Adam shared some rare photos of his wife on a beach and penned a sweet tribute to her. “Happy Mothers Day to this sweet lady who always makes life more fun and sweet for our girls,” the actor wrote. “You are our rock. Love you always and happy birthday to your beautiful mama today too!”

Moving Forward

The comedian and his actress wife appear to have built a beautiful life together. As for whether more children will ever be on the horizon, who’s to say? But Adam has gushed about how his two daughters have changed his life for the better — but admitted that there are some adjustments that come along with fatherhood. “My kids give me the most joy, but there are life adjustments,” he told The Huffington Post in 2014. “I don’t go out to meet anyone after 9:30 at night. I eat dinner at six or seven.” He joked, “If someone makes me stay out until 10:30 at night, I’m angry the entire next day because I’m exhausted.”

In a separate interview with Ellen in April 2019, Adam revealed that he is also adjusting to his daughters’ newfound interest in boys. “You know, I drive around with [Sadie and] her friends and I hear them talking about boys now… it’s amazing, the feelings I had about the same boys five years ago,” the Billy Madison star said. “When they would mention the kid’s name, I’d be like, ‘I love that kid.’ Now… I get very jumpy.”

Like his wife, Adam’s daughters often make cameos in his films, including Hubie Halloween, Bedtime Stories, Hotel Transylvania, Grown Ups, Murder Mystery, and Jack and Jill. The actor doesn’t share much social media snapshots of his kids, but he will occasionally give fans glimpses of his wife on his page for special anniversaries and holidays. Given how low key the actor and his actress wife are, here’s to hoping fans will continue to receive these little glimpses into their decades-long relationship.

Until then, fans will just have to wait for any potential cameos in the actor’s upcoming films. Jackie has accompanied her husband on the big screen many times already, after all.