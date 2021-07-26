Adam Sandler’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Comedy Icon’s Family

For more than three decades, Adam Sandler has made people laugh – but his daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sadler, are what brings a smile to this comedy legend’s face.

Though many of Adam Sandler’s greatest movies have seen the former Saturday Night Live star act as a giant man-boy – Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Mr. Deeds, the Grown-Ups series, The Water Boy, That’s My Boy, etc. – the comedian and surprisingly talented dramatic actor is a responsible father of two. Adam and his wife, Jackie Sandler, have been married since 2003, and in that time, they’ve welcomed two daughters into the world: Sadie and Sunny Sadler.

As if it was taken from a Hollywood rom-com, Adam is a father because of his film, Big Daddy. He and Jackie met on the set of the 1999 comedy and hit it off immediately. Four years after that first encounter, the two tied the knot at Dick Clark’s oceanfront Malibu home. A few years after saying “I Do,” Adam became a big daddy in real life. Since then, the Sandlers have kept their kids out of the spotlight – sorta. Here’s why you might also recognize them.

Sadie Madison Sandler

Sadie Sandler is the oldest of Adam and Jackie’s daughters. Sadie was born on May 6, 2006. “You know what was funny?” Adam told Access in 2006, shortly after he became a dad. “When my kid was born, I was so nervous. I didn’t know what I felt. Five minutes later, maybe 10 minutes later, it was me and the kid and a nurse. We walked down alone to just check the vital signs and all that stuff, and I had a chemical reaction in my body, where I loved the kid so much, and I was so nervous for her, and that’s when I lost my mind for the kid.” Adam also said that he was doing his best to help out Jackie during the first few weeks of parenthood.

“My kids give me the most joy,” he told HuffPost in 2014, “but there are life adjustments. I don’t go out to meet anyone after 9:30 at night. I eat dinner at 6 or 7. If someone makes me stay out until 10:30 at night, I’m angry the entire next day because I’m exhausted.” Whatever Hollywood lifestyle Adam had, it went out the door in 2006 — and hasn’t come back.

In 2019, Adam appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed he started to feel anxiety that Sadie, 12-years-old at the time, was starting to date. “You know, I drive around with [her and] her friends, and I hear them talking about boys now,” he said. “It’s amazing, the feelings I had about the same boys five years ago. When they would mention the kid’s name, I’d be like, ‘I love that kid.’ Now, I get very jumpy.” Adam admitted that he now feared boys with “little tiny mustaches” and bodies that “aren’t making much sense.”

Sunny Madeline Sadler

Two years after welcoming Sadie into their lives, Adam and Jackie became parents for a second time. Sunny Sadler was born on November 2, 2008. The couple has raised their children in Los Angeles, though in 2021, the Sandlers made a few appearances in Long Island while Adam was reportedly in town shooting a movie. First, Adam was turned away from a local International House of Pancakes, and then, he joined a random game of pickup basketball.

In 2017, Adam told Ellen DeGeneres that his kids don’t really like his movies. Though many of his films are not appropriate for minors (his daughters were eight and ten years old at the time), some PG-13ish are fair game. Unfortunately, they don’t hold the girls’ attention. “I’ll put them on,” he explained, “because they beg to see them. They’re like, ‘Please, it’s not fair! Let me watch your movies. Those people always yell things at you on the street. I don’t know what the heck they’re talking about.’ So I show them the movies—they demand this—and they get, every time, I’d say about 20 minutes in, and then I see them tuning out, and then I hear them. They’re nervous to say it, but like, ‘Can we watch something else?’”

Sadie and Sunny have a burgeoning film career of their own. Adam’s kids have had roles in The Wrong Missy, Murder Mystery, Blended, Jack And Jill, the Hotel Transylvania series, the Grown Ups movies, Pixels, The Do-Over, and Sandy Wexler. In 2020, they appeared as Danielle and Cooky, respectively, in Hubie Halloween.

“You would think the kids would be very excited to be in a movie,” Adam said during an October 2020 appearance on The Drew Barrymore show. “By around, I’d say if they were in a movie and they get to set at 8, I’d say around 9:20, I’m hearing, ‘How much more?! Please let me leave!’ They make it look like I’m forcing them to do it. Meanwhile, they were asking me the whole damn year, ‘Can I be in your next movie, Daddy?'”

“I hide ’em out in my trailer. They hang out; they’ve got their friends anyways,” added Adam. “And then I knock on the door and go, ‘They’re ready, let’s go.’ And they’re like, ‘They’re ready?!’ They always play crazy, like they didn’t know they were shooting a movie. I go, ‘You don’t have your makeup on?!’ They’re like, ‘No, I’ll do it now!’” Adam also said that he often hears his daughters say they want to be in a movie (“I say, ‘You are, you were in this, this and this.’), but the girls want to do their own films. “I go, ‘Oh, Daddy’s not good enough?’ They wanna do their own thing one day.”

Sunny has also shown that she has an affinity for music. She sang “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman during one of Adam’s comedy shows in June 2019. Later that year, both sisters sang Taylor Swift’s “Lover” for a charity performance, per PEOPLE. “Thank you for being so nice to them,” Adam told the crowd, which contained some A-listers like Courteney Cox, Rami Malek, and Elizabeth Olsen. “They were dying to be a part of it,” added Adam. “Girls, you did great! Sounded awesome — confident and cool. I love you, now get out of here.”