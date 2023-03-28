Drew Barrymore, 48, Has Her 1st Hot Flash While Interviewing Jennifer Aniston On Talk Show: Watch

Drew Barrymore always keeps us entertained on her talk show! The 48-year-old actress was interviewing Murder Mystery 2 stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on March 28th when she suddenly had a hot flash, resulting in a hilarious moment that’s going viral online. “I am so hot, I think I’m having one of my first perimenopause hot flashes,” Drew said, as she removed her blazer and tried to cool herself down. “For the first time, I think I’m having my first hot flash. Whoa!” she said.

Jennifer, 54, joked to Drew that she felt “so honored” to be sitting there during the unexpected hot flash. Drew apologized to the Friends alum, who pressed her hand against Drew’s chest and said there was “internal heat” coming from her. “Or maybe I’m just that excited,” Drew quipped.

Adam, 56, grabbed Drew’s hand and told his longtime friend that her hand was “warm.” Drew was satisfied to hear that, telling Adam, “That’s good, cause if it was cold that would be worrisome.” The talk show host also said she was “so glad I have this moment documented,” as she continued the interview with Jennifer and Adam.

Ironically, Drew had her hot flash less than a week after she talked about experiencing perimenopause with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. Drew, who has two children, ages 8 and 10, revealed in the interview that she hadn’t experienced at any hot flashes yet. “It was just a physical heat. And then you can sometimes have dripping, drenching sweats,” Gayle explained to the Charlie’s Angels actress. “I’ve been on the red carpet where photographers say, ‘Gayle, are you OK?’ I go, ‘It’s just a hot flash,’ and they go, ‘Oh, sorry, sorry, sorry,’ ” Gayle added.

Drew told Gayle that she “realized that I was in perimenopause when I started having my period every two weeks.” Drew also shared that she turned down hormone therapy when she started experiencing perimenopause. “At some point there might be a treatment that’s right for you,” Drew said. “So don’t do it too fast, but don’t be a hero unnecessarily if you don’t need to be.”