Jennifer Aniston & Drew Barrymore Look So Proud As They Unite To Honor Co-Star Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston have both co-starred with Adam Sandler in multiple movies, and they were both on-hand to celebrate the actor at the Kennedy Center on March 19. Adam was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and Drew and Jen watched from the audience together as he accepted the award. Both ladies looked so proud of their friend and colleague, clapping with big smiles on their faces during his big moment. The women wore black ensembles to the event, which will air on CNN March 26.

Of course, Adam’s wife, Jackie Sandler, was also in attendance. She posed alongside the actor on the red carpet before the ceremony began. Jackie and Adam have been married since 2003 after meeting on the set of his 1999 movie Big Daddy, where she played a waitress. The couple have two daughters — Sadie, 16, and Sunny 14 — together.

Meanwhile, Adam has starred in three films with both Jen and Drew. Adam and Drew’s working relationship dates back to 1998 when they starred in The Wedding Singer, followed by 2004’s 50 First Dates and 2014’s Blended. Adam first worked with Jennifer in the 2011 movie Just Go With It, and they reunited for Netflix’s Murder Mystery in 2020. The two are currently promoting the movie’s sequel, Murder Mystery 2, which premieres on March 31.

When it comes to possibly working together again, Drew admitted that she’s “actively seeking” another movie with her longtime co-star. “We might have mentioned something about it this morning,” Drew teased in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s important for us to hook into it, maybe not be redundant of something we’ve done in the past. But not try to prove we’re doing something different just to prove it. It’s like an alchemy, you know? I will say this: Adam and I seem to really know it when we know it.”