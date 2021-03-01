TikTok Star Josh Richards Gushes Over ‘Super Talented’ GF Nessa’s New Song With His Best Friend jxdn

Josh Richards raved over his talented girlfriend while chatting to HL about his new venture, CrossCheck Studios, in partnership with none other than Mark Wahlberg!

While TikTok sensations Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett have kept their ventures separate from their relationship, the CrossCheck Studios founder couldn’t help but rave over his “super talented” girlfriend while talking to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “She kills it every single song she comes out with and I always see her putting in the work, going to the studio and just getting to actually hear her go over the songs and talk with the producers. She just has such a care and a passion for it, and it’s so amazing to see everyone else start to realize how talented she is,” Josh told HL. ” I think this ‘La Di Die’ song is going to probably be the biggest one out and it’s definitely just super cool for me because I get to sit back and watch two of my best friends in the entire world become rock stars.” So sweet!

Josh spoke to HL after revealing his new entrepreneurial venture into production! In partnership with Unrealistic Ideas, the production company led by Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips, the TikToker is bringing his expertise in Gen Z content with the new joint venture called CrossCheck Studios, LLC. “We’re definitely going to be focusing on a lot of unscripted content doing a bunch of docuseries-type content,” Josh explained. “You’ll see it on places like Snapchat or Facebook Watch. The goal of the production company is to be this home to Gen Z, if you want to create quality content.”

Josh added that his famous friends will also play a major role in his new venture! “I think that’s definitely one of the cool parts about this production company. It’s going to allow me to cast my friends if they want to have a role, or if the role fits them to be in a docuseries or to be in a scripted show or to be a character,” he said.

We can’t wait to see what he comes up with! The young entrepreneurer told fans that they can expect CrossCheck Studios content soon. “We’re hoping to get something in the work within the next three months, but exact dates will definitely be announced further down the road!” Josh teased. Stay tuned!