Sunny Sandler: 5 Things About Adam Sandler’s Daughter, 14, & Her Breakout Role In New Netflix Movie

Sunny Sandler is following in her dad’s footsteps. The 14-year-old stars in the all-new Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, which debuted on August 25.

Sunny stars alongside her family, including dad Adam Sandler, 56, in the movie. Sunny is a star on the rise with her standout performance in the Netflix film. She’s a total natural onscreen. Get to know Sunny as she steps into the Hollywood spotlight.

Sunny has a leading role in You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

Sunny stars as Stacy Friedman in the Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. The film features the entire Sandler family in key roles, including Adam, Jackie, 48, and Sadie, 17. The movie is a modern coming-of-age story that follows Stacy after she has a falling out with her best friend, Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) leading up to their bat mitzvahs. This marks Sunny’s first leading role, and she proves she’s got her dad’s comedic chops.

Sunny is Adam Sandler’s youngest child.

Adam is the ultimate girl dad. Sunny is Adam and Jackie’s youngest daughter. Sunny was born in 2008. She also has an older sister named Sadie, who was born in 2006. Adam and Jackie have been happily married since 2003.

Sunny has appeared in several of her dad’s movies.

Sunny made her first onscreen appearance in her dad’s 2010 movie Grown-Ups as Tardio’s daughter. She was just a toddler at the time. She reprised her role in the 2013 sequel. She has also appeared in more of Adam’s movies like Hubie Halloween, Hustle, and Sandy Wexler. In addition to You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, Sadie also played Gracie in the 2023 Netflix movie The Out-Laws.

Sunny had her bat mitzvah in 2022.

Sunny celebrated her coming-of-age ceremony in May 2022. Her star-studded party included A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, 54, Charlie Puth, 31, Taylor Lautner, 31, and more. The bat mitzvah had a candy theme and was held at the Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles.

Sunny notably performed “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman during one of her dad’s comedy shows in 2019. That same year, she also joined her sister and dad onstage during a charity performance and sang Taylor Swift’s “Lover” for the crowd.