Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Black Dress While Attending Adam Sandler’s Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah

Jennifer Aniston showed off her sexy figure in a black dress at Sunny Sandler's 13th birthday celebration, where the star-studded guest list included Charlie Puth, Taylor Lautner, and more.

By:
May 11, 2022 9:29AM EDT
Jennifer Aniston
View gallery
Jennifer AnistonInStyle Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Oct 2018
Oahu, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Aniston boards a plane as she leaves Oahu after finishing filming scenes for 'Murder Mystery 2'. Pictured: Jennifer Aniston BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on the set of 'The Morning Show' in L.A. Jennifer looked very tanned as she stepped out in a grey skirt suit and matching stockings and heels. Reese who stars as The morning show co-anchor Bradley Jackson was seen in a blue pinstripe pantsuit. The pair were filming a scene in which paparazzi were taking pictures of Bradley while Alex Levy (Jen Aniston) waits for her in the lobby of a building ahead of a meeting. Pictured: Jennifer Aniston BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Adam Sandler, 55, welcomed a slew of celebrity pals to his daughter Sunny Sandler‘s candy-themed Bat Mitzvah, including Jennifer Aniston. The Friends star, 53, was seen at Los Angeles’ Hillcrest Country Club in a TikTok video shared by user  @lilah.newkirk. The video, shared on May 9, showed Jennifer sitting at a table wearing a sexy black dress. The Emmy Award winner posed with a Smarties candy decoration, as did other celebrity guests like Taylor Lautner, TikToker Josh Richards, and Adam himself.

@lilah.newkirk

bat mitzvahs >>

♬ Day n Nite Crookers Remix – RHEGAN777

Late actor Cameron Boyce‘s parents Victor and Libby were also at the party. They sat with some of Cameron’s former Jessie co-stars like Peyton ListSpencer List, and Sophie ReynoldsCharlie Puth and Halsey both performed at the star-studded event and were spotted in the viral TikTok as attendees pulled out their phones to record the performances.

It wasn’t surprising to see Jennifer at the party since she and Adam go way back. Their first film collaboration was the 2011 rom-com Just Go With It. They teamed up again in 2019 for Netflix’s Murder Mystery, where they played a married couple who get caught up in a murder investigation while on a billionaire’s yacht. The film was watched by over 30 million accounts in just three days, becoming the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix Original film.

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston at the ‘Murder Mystery’ premiere on June 10, 2019 (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The sequel to Murder Mystery has already filmed. Production began in Oahu, Hawaii in February, and both Jennifer and Adam reunited for an epic snapshot in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop. “Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2,” the post’s caption read. Two months later, the famous duo celebrated the end of filming with an adorable selfie where Jennifer embraced Adam from over his shoulder. “Merciiii Paris That’s a wrap. #MurderMystery2,” Jen captioned her post.

More From Our Partners

ad