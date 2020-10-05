Cameron Boyce: 5 Things To Know About The Beloved Disney Star Who Died At 20 In 2019

Cameron Boyce died in 2019 at just 20 due to complications from epilepsy. The Disney Channel star was loved by millions, and his friend Skai Jackson will be dedicating her Oct. 5 ‘DWTS’ performance to him.

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce sadly passed away in his sleep on July 6, 2019, at the young age of 20. His sudden death devastated his loved ones and his millions of fans. Despite his short life, he made such an incredible impact on those around him. Skai Jackson, 18, who co-starred alongside him on the Disney Channel series Jessie, will be giving a powerful tribute to her friend and fellow actor during the Oct. 5 episode of Dancing With the Stars.

1. Cameron was just 20 years old when he died. At the time, a spokesperson on behalf of the family confirmed his death on July 6, 2019, to HollywoodLife: “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the statement read. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.” An autopsy was performed, and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that the cause of his death was “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.”

2. One of his best-known roles was in the Disney Channel television series Jessie. The comedy series, which was about a small-town girl working as a nanny for a wealthy family after moving to New York City, starred Debby Ryan and lasted from 2011 until 2015. Cameron played the role of Luke Ross, one of the children Debby’s character looked after. Skai was one of Cameron’s co-stars. She played Zuri Ross.

2. Cameron starred in a number of films in his short life. His film debut was in Mirrors in 2008. His other notable films included Eagle Eye, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and the Descendants television films, which became his most popular films.

4. His legacy includes his incredible philanthropy work. One of Cameron’s most impressive achievements happened in 2017 when he helped to raise over $30,000 for the Thirst Project to build two wells in Swaziland. Cameron was also involved with United Way of America, the Lucstrong Foundation, and Wielding Peace.

5. At the time of his death, Cameron had a number of projects in the works. Descendants 3 was released a few weeks after Cameron’s death. He appeared in a number of episodes on the HBO series Mrs. Fletcher, which premiered in Oct. 2019. Cameron also stars in the upcoming series Paradise City alongside Bella Thorne and Olivia Culpo. The series does not have a premiere date yet, and it will be his final TV role.