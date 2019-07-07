Cameron Boyce Dead: Disney Channel Star Tragically Dies At 20

Cameron Boyce has died at the young age of 20. The ‘Descendants’ star sadly passed away in his ‘sleep due to a seizure’ that was a result of an ‘ongoing medical condition.’

The world has lost one of its brightest rising stars. Cameron Boyce is dead at the young age of 20. “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson on behalf of the Boyce family told HollywoodLife. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Cameron is best known for his role as Carlos, the son of notorious Disney villain Cruella De Vil, in the Descendants trilogy alongside Sofia Carson, 26, Dove Cameron, 23, and Booboo Stewart, 25. Descendants 3, the third film in the Disney Channel Original Movie trilogy, is currently set for an Aug. 3 debut. Cameron was also set to appear in the upcoming HBO series Mrs. Fletcher and upcoming series Paradise City.

Prior to Descendants fame, Cameron notably played Luke Ross in the Disney Channel series Jessie. He made his feature film debut in the 2008 film Mirrors. His other movie roles included Eagle Eye, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

Cameron was also dedicated to charity work. He introduced former Vice President Joe Biden, 76, at the Biden Courage Awards in March 2019. Cameron was also honored with the Pioneering Spirit Award at the Thirst Gala in 2018. Cameron raised more than $30,000 for the Thirst Project to build two wells in Swaziland, saving countless lives by bringing clean drinking water to the region. Cameron will be so missed. Our thoughts are with Cameron’s family and friends during this difficult time.