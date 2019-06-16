‘Descendants 3’ is going to be the TV movie event of the summer. A brand-new trailer aired during the ARDYS, showing Ben proposing to Mal, Hades wreaking havoc, and more.

Descendants stars Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, and Booboo Stewart unveiled a new Descendants 3 trailer at the inaugural ARDYs, a Radio Disney music celebration, on June 16. In the opening moments of the trailer, Ben proposes to Mal! He gets down on one knee and asks, “Will you be my queen?” Audrey watches from the distance and is not happy about this.

But Mal’s perfect life is thrown for a loop when Hades comes to cause chaos. Ben and Mal soon learn that Maleficent’s scepter and the queen’s crown have gone missing. Suddenly, a sleeping spell effects mostly everyone in Auradon. Who is responsible for all of this? It could be a number of people, including Uma.

The only thing more powerful than the scepter is Hades’s ember. Mal knows she has to get her hands on that ember to save Auradon. Mal goes to Uma, Harry, and Gil to get her hands on the ember.

The synopsis for the new Disney Channel Original Movie reads: “Descendants 3 unfolds on “VK Day” as fair-minded Villain Kids Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay cross the barrier and return to their birthplace, the Isle of the Lost, to bring four deserving VKs to the coveted Auradon Prep in a land where they have a chance at success, happiness and fulfillment. But it’s Mal who knows she must resolve to permanently close the barrier to the Isle of the Lost, fearing that nemeses Uma and Hades will wreak vengeance on her new home, the idyllic kingdom now ruled by her beloved King Ben. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force still threatens the people of Auradon, and Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet.” Descendants 3 premieres Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.