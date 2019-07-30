Cameron Boyce’s Cause Of Death: Disney Star Died Due To ‘Sudden Unexpected Death In Epilepsy’

Cameron Boyce’s cause of death has been confirmed to HollywoodLife by the coroner. As suspected, the ‘Descendants’ star, who was only 20 at the time of his death, unexpectedly died due to epilepsy.

Cameron Boyce died of “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy”, according to the official autopsy report HollywoodLife obtained from the Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner in Los Angeles. The report also includes more details into the surrounding circumstances of Cameron’s death, including how he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. “20-year-old male found unresponsive in his bed at his residence and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics on 7/6/2019 at 1435,” the summary on the report reads. It also states Cameron had a history of epilepsy and his death was indeed “natural” with no traumatic injuries found.

The actor, who rose to stardom on the Disney Channel, died in his sleep at the age of 20 on July 6, his family confirmed in a statement to us, via their spokesperson. “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the statement read. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Cameron reportedly suffered from epilepsy, according to TMZ on July 8, which claimed the actor’s seizures were triggered by the disorder. The site also reported that Cameron was unresponsive when he was discovered by his roommate, so the reports have all matched up to the official confirmation from the coroner.

News of Cameron’s untimely passing rocked Hollywood on July 7, with messages of love and support pouring in from devastated Disney Channel stars and fans. The 20-year-old, who was born in Los Angeles, CA, is known for his roles in the Disney Channel hit franchise Descendants Descendants , where he played Cruella De Vil’s teenage son, Carlos as well as the TV show Jessie Jessie . Cameron made his acting debut in the horror film Mirrors at just 9-years-old. Two years later, he appeared in the films Grown Ups Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 Grown Ups 2 , alongside Adam Sandler , where he played one of his son’s. Cameron also starred in Eagle Eye Eagle Eye alongside Shia LaBeouf .

Cameron is slated to appear in upcoming projects he filmed before his passing, including Descendants 3. Cameron was also cast in Mrs. Fletcher, a new HBO show starring Kathryn Hahn, according to his Disney bio.

Our thoughts are with Cameron’s friends and family during this difficult time. Service and/or funeral plans have not been disclosed at this time.