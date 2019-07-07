Cameron Boyce: ‘Jessie’ Co-Stars & Celeb Friends Remember Young Star Who Died Too Soon

Skai Jackson, Charles Esten, and more shared messages of mourning after hearing that their costar, Cameron Boyce, passed away last night.

Cameron Boyce, 20, tragically died in his sleep on July 7, a spokesperson on behalf of the Boyce family confirmed to HollywoodLife. After news spread that Cameron died, his Jessie and Descendants costars, among other public figures, publicly mourned the star who was taken far too soon.

Skai Jackson, 17, who acted alongside Cameron on Disney Channel show Jessie, posted an Instagram upon learning the news. She shared a pic of Cameron hugging her on set. “I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words,” Skai began her caption on the post. “I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken.

“I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs,” Skai continued. “I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel.”

Charles Esten, 53, who played Cameron’s father on Jessie from 2011 to 2015, posted a string of tweets on Twitter in honor of his TV son. “My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce,” he said. “Years before I was blessed to play his father on Jessie, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together.”

“It was there we were introduced to his endless talent, kindness, and joy for living. At his very 1st talent show, little Cameron’s dancing lit up the stage, and left everyone on their feet, cheering,” he continued. “It was clear to all that he was destined to be the star he would soon become.”

“It was a joy to work with him on Jessie, as it was with all the wonderful young stars of that beloved show,” he concluded. “They were as close as actual brothers and sisters to one another, and still are, and my heart breaks for them today. Our love and heartfelt prayers go out to them, and most especially, to the Boyce family. Your Cameron was a blessing to us, as he was to so many others in this world. May you feel the breadth of love being poured out for him today, and may God comfort you as you mourn.”

Off the heels of Stranger Things 3 premiere opening weekend on Netflix, Millie Bobby Brown, 15, posted an Instagram Story for Cameron. She shared a picture of him with a heart and “RIP.”

rest in peace to cameron boyce 😞 he was so young, incredibly talented, but also one of the kindest ppl I’ve ever met. sending love to his friends & family 💔 — James Charles (@jamescharles) July 7, 2019

YouTube celebrity James Charles, 20, also spoke out about Cameron’s passing. “Rest in peace to cameron boyce,” James said. “He was so young, incredibly talented, but also one of the kindest ppl I’ve ever met. sending love to his friends & family.” James’ friend Grayson Dolan, 19, also shared a message. “So saddened to hear about the passing of such a young talented individual,” Grayson said on Twitter. “I didn’t know him personally but he seemed like a great person. RIP Cameron Boyce. Some things don’t seem fair.. this pains me.”

Rachel Zegler, 17, who will be in the upcoming West Side Story movie with Ansel Elgort, 25, tweeted as well. “There really aren’t any words,” she said. “cameron boyce. gone way too soon. made us all proud to be mixed race. life is too friggin short, guys. my heart aches. love to his family and friends.”

We’re sending our love and thoughts to the Boyce family right now. May Cameron rest in peace.