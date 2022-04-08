Jennifer Aniston Glows In Selfie With Adam Sandler After Wrapping ‘Murder Mystery 2’: Photo

Jennifer shared an adorable video montage of her time in Paris filming the rom-com with her ‘buddy’ Adam.

Jennifer Aniston celebrated wrapping her latest film with an incredible montage of the experience. The Friends alum, 53, took to her Instagram on Friday (April 8) to bid adieu to the set of Murder Mystery 2, which she shot in Paris with her good pal Adam Sandler. In the first pic of the photo album, Jennifer glows with youthful exuberance as she peeks from behind Adam’s shoulder. “Merciiii Paris That’s a wrap. #MurderMystery2,” she captioned the post, which had “C’est Si Bon” by Eartha Kitt playing in the background.

Other snaps from the album include Jennifer getting her makeup done by the production team, Jennifer posing with her glam squad and Adam and Jennifer hugging and smiling for the camera. A myriad of gorgeous shots from the breathtaking locale were also part of the album, including a twinkling Eiffel Tower at night.

Almost exactly two months prior, Jennifer had marked the beginning of filming the sequel with another adorable post of the main stars. Jennifer stunned in a floral shirt and sunglasses as she Adam wraps his arms around her in front of an ocean backdrop in the first snap. The second entry to the post is a video of the cast and crew preparing to film. Jennifer captioned it, “Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2.”

As Jennifer looked remarkably ageless in the post, and per usual, fans are often wondering what the actress does to keep her youthful glow. In March, she revealed her unique stair master workouts and special breakfasts of oatmeal and egg whites contribute to her beauty routine. “During quarantine I loved cooking…I also do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in. Do it right before the oatmeal is finished cooking — it gives extra protein and this fluffy texture that’s delicious,” she told First For Women magazine. Weekly facials and meditation are part of her regimen as well. “It’s my favorite moment,” she explained. “I wish we could freeze time in that magic hour because there’s a lot of taking it all in, the appreciation of the day.”