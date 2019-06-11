Jennifer Aniston looked absolutely flawless in a leather mini dress at the LA premiere of her new film, ‘Murder Mystery,’ where she co-stars alongside Adam Sandler, on July 10.

Jennifer Aniston, 50, arrived at the premiere of her new highly anticipated Netflix film, Murder Mystery, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, July 10, where she cuddled up to her co-star in the film, Adam Sandler, 52. Not only did the co-stars look happy and comfortable side-by-side, Jennifer looked stunning in a sleeveless black leather mini dress with a high neck and a fitted bodice. Cinching in her tiny waist was a belt pulled to the side, while the bottom half of the frock flowed into a fitted, super short skirt that ended high up on her thighs. Meanwhile, the skirt of the dress featured pockets, adding a casual twist to the sexy little dress. The gorgeous actress opted to accessorize her look with a pair of black and silver studded gladiator heels that tied on the front, and as always, a perfect blowout.

Jennifer has been everywhere lately and her outfits have seriously not disappointed. Whether she’s dressed up for an event or is just out and about running errands, Jen always manages to look stunning. Just the other day, on June 5, she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new movie, when she wore a fitted, long-sleeve black mini dress that had a super short hem, flashing her long, lean legs. Jennifer’s dress came as such a surprise, considering we usually see Jen in either jeans and a T-shirt or a pantsuit. The dress was covered in a subtle floral pattern and featured long sheer sleeves with wide, billowy cuffs, while the rest of the frock was a bit fitted. The hem of the dress was trimmed in a pretty ruffle and ended high up on her thighs, revealing her amazing toned, tanned legs. She topped her look off with the same exact pair of sexy black strappy heels with silver studs and a pair of bold dangly earrings.

The best thing about Jen’s style is that it’s so versatile. While we can spot Jen out in a chic outfit of jeans and a T-shirt, when she dresses up, she always shocks us with some sort of sexy but classy dress. We especially loved her casual look when she was shopping at the Ron Herman store in West Hollywood on May 30.

Jen rocked a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash baggy jeans with a long-sleeve gray T-shirt tucked into the front. The way she accessorized her look is what pulled the outfit together, as she wore a thick brown leather belt with a chunky gold clasp on the front and a pair of black leather pointy-toed booties with insanely high heels. She topped her look off with a few delicate layered gold necklaces, gold and black square sunglasses, and a perfect blowout.