Jennifer Aniston made a fashionable appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on June 5, when she wore a fitted black mini dress that put her toned pins on full display.

Jennifer Aniston, 50, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, June 5, to promote her highly anticipated Netflix film, Murder Mystery. The gorgeous actress ditched her jeans for a fitted, long-sleeve black mini dress that had a super short hem, flashing her long, lean legs. Jennifer’s dress came as such a surprise, considering we usually see Jen in either jeans and a T-shirt or a pantsuit. The dress was covered in a subtle floral pattern and featured long sheer sleeves with wide, billowy cuffs, while the rest of the frock was a bit fitted. The hem of the dress was trimmed in a pretty ruffle and ended high up on her thighs, revealing her amazing toned, tanned legs. She topped her look off with a bold pair of dangly earrings and sexy black strappy heels with silver studs. As always, Jennifer’s hair was done down and straight in a perfect blowout.

Lately, Jennifer has been switching up her style from casual white sneakers and jeans, to sky-high heels and trendier denim. Just the other day, she was shopping at the Ron Herman store in West Hollywood on May 30, when she rocked a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash baggy jeans with a long-sleeve gray T-shirt tucked into the front. The way she accessorized her look is what pulled the outfit together, as she wore a thick brown leather belt with a chunky gold clasp on the front and a pair of black leather pointy-toed booties with insanely high heels. She topped her look off with a few delicate layered gold necklaces, gold and black square sunglasses, and a perfect blowout.

We were totally shocked by the look because Jen usually steps out in a pair of low-rise baggy boyfriend jeans with a t-shirt tucked in, a pair of white sneakers, and sometimes a sweater or jacket. So, when she stepped out in trendy high-waisted culotte jeans with lining down the back of the legs, and a pair of sky-high heels, we were seriously impressed.

Not only did Jennifer look flawless on Ellen, but she also chatted about everything from not feeling ashamed to go naked for the June/July issue of Harper’s Bazaar and possibly having a Friends reboot.