Jennifer Aniston Pairs Sexy Skyscraper Heels With Simple Baggy Jeans & White Tee & The Look Is Epic

Jennifer Aniston is known for always looking casually chic in jeans & sneakers, but she switched up her look when she wore sexy, sky-high heels on May 30.

Jennifer Aniston, 50, just completely shocked us when she switched up her go-to outfit. The gorgeous actress was shopping at the Ron Herman store in West Hollywood on Thursday, May 30, when she rocked a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash baggy jeans with a long-sleeve gray T-shirt tucked into the front. The way she accessorized her look is what pulled the outfit together, as she wore a thick brown leather belt with a chunky gold clasp on the front and a pair of black leather pointy-toed booties with insanely high heels. She topped her look off with a few delicate layered gold necklaces, gold and black square sunglasses, and a perfect blowout. We were totally shocked by the look because Jen usually steps out in a pair of low-rise baggy boyfriend jeans with a t-shirt tucked in, a pair of white sneakers, and sometimes a sweater or jacket. So, when she stepped out in trendy high-waisted culotte jeans with lining down the back of the legs, and a pair of sky-high heels, we were seriously impressed.

Jen always looks gorgeous, no matter what she wears, and one of the main things we love about her style is how effortlessly chic she always looks when she throws on just a pair of jeans and a tee. However, this look may just be one of our absolute favorites from the star. Jennifer has been rocking a bunch of stylish looks recently, especially her sophisticated look for Jimmy Kimmel Live on May 29. She rocked a similar look to her shopping spree outfit, when she arrived at the studio in a pair of high-waisted cropped straight leg white jeans which were super thin and breezy. Tucked into her pants was a white scoop neck tank top and a white leather belt cinched in her tiny waist. On top of her shirt she threw on an oversized black blazer with cuffed sleeves, a crossbody Chanel bag, and the same pair of pointy toed black leather heeled booties.

After rocking her all-white ensemble, she slipped into something a bit different for the actual show. She swapped her white jeans for a pair of high-waisted, super tight and fitted straight leg black pleated trousers. Tucked into the pants was a satin black bodysuit with a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage. She topped her look off with a fitted forest green blazer, the same Chanel purse, a long necklace, and a pair of pointy-toed black patent leather pumps.

One thing for sure about Jennifer, is that her greatest accessory is without a doubt, her hair. She’s been known for creating “The Rachel” after her role on TV show Friends, but she has managed to make sure her hair always looks absolutely flawless, from the blowout to the sandy color, done by colorist, Michael Canale.