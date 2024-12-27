‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Trailer, Release Date, Cast & More

Image Credit: GC Images

The long-awaited sequel to the iconic comedy Happy Gilmore is finally on its way! Fans of the original film can get excited for Happy Gilmore 2, which promises to bring back the humor, heart, and unforgettable moments that made the first movie a classic.

Here, HollywoodLife will provide you with all the essential details about the upcoming sequel, including the trailer, release date, cast, and more.

Happy Gilmore 2 Trailer

Who Is in the Cast of Happy Gilmore 2?

The golf comedy will be a reunion for Sandler and his co-stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, who are set to reprise their roles. Bowen returns as Virginia Venit, a PGA Tour publicist-turned-romantic interest for Happy, while McDonald will again portray the cocky pro golfer Shooter McGavin, who tries to thwart Happy’s meteoric rise out of jealousy.

In an April appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Sandler expressed interest in bringing comedian Drew Carey into the movie after Bob Barker, Carey’s Price is Right predecessor, appeared in the original. Patrick also confirmed on the show that he will be in the movie.

“When we were writing stuff, Bob (Barker) was alive,” Sandler said. “When we were writing stuff, Carl Weathers was alive. When we were writing stuff, Joe Flaherty was alive. It sucks. We love those guys. They’re such a big part of the movie and just great people. But we’re going to get them involved. Somehow, they’ll be involved.”

Barker died in 2023, and Weathers and Flaherty passed away this year.

Bad Bunny, who has recently ventured into Hollywood with roles in films like Bullet Train (2022) and Cassandro (2023), is confirmed for an unspecified role in Happy Gilmore 2. “Benito 🤝 Sandler,” read the X post, using Bad Bunny’s real name, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. “Benito Martínez Ocasio will star in Happy Gilmore 2!”

In an August appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sandler teased a cameo by Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is is set to appear in the upcoming Ryan Murphy series Grotesquerie on FX and will host the new spinoff Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, premiering in October. “Travis mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler told Fallon. “He’s gonna come by. He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life.”

In the same month, Sandler confirmed to Indiewire that Benny Safdie would “have a juicy part” as well.

In December 2024, Sandler confirmed that rapper Eminem would make a “funny as hell” cameo in his upcoming film during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

“Eminem was cool. He came by, he was great,” Sandler said, though he kept details about the rapper’s role under wraps. “I’ve known Eminem for a long time, he’s a great guy. He came in, and he was hilarious. We spent a day with him, and he just kept shooting scene after scene—he was on fire. He said a million things we can use, and we’re so glad to have him on tape.”

In addition to Eminem, the film will feature appearances from Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and Phillip Fine Schneider, with Ben Stiller returning to reprise his role.

Where Did Happy Gilmore Leave Off?

The original sports comedy film follows Happy Gilmore, a hot-tempered, unsuccessful ice hockey player who discovers a unique talent for golf—specifically, a powerful and unorthodox swing.

When his grandmother risks losing her home due to unpaid taxes, Happy enters a golf tournament to earn money. Despite his lack of experience and knowledge of golf etiquette, he quickly draws attention for his raw talent. He teams up with former pro Chubbs Peterson, who helps him refine his skills.

Happy becomes a sensation on the PGA Tour with his unconventional style and crowd-pleasing antics, but clashes with snobbish pro Shooter McGavin, who sees him as a threat. In a climactic showdown, Happy triumphs at the Tour Championship, winning back his grandmother’s house and receiving a vision of his late mentor, Chubbs.

When Is the Release Date of Happy Gilmore 2?

While the film doesn’t have a specific release date yet, it is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2025.