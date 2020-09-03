Rob Schneider calls up his pal David Spade to participate in one of his games in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Celebrity Game Face.’ The things, Rob totally forgets it is David’s birthday when he calls!

Rob Schneider and his wife Patricia are up next with Kevin Hart’s phone call game in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 3 episode of Celebrity Game Face. When Kevin asks who Rob is going to call, Rob says, “I was going to call Adam Sandler, but he’s not affordable so we’re going to call David Spade.” When Rob calls he doesn’t say anything about David’s birthday, so David has to remind him. “It’s my birthday today, loser,” David tells Rob.

Rob officially feels bad at this point. He totally forget about his friend’s birthday. “Oh, no. Is it? Happy birthday,” Rob says to his friend. However, the time is still ticking away so Rob gets back to business. Niecy Nash and Wendy Raquel task Rob with trying to get David to say the word “hangover.” After a little bit of work, Rob succeeds.

The next word is a little bit harder, no pun intended. Niecy writes the word “boner.” This word is no match for Rob. He easily gets David to say it.

On Celebrity Game Face, Kevin invites fans to watch a night of outrageous and unpredictable fun and games with his celebrity friends, all playing from their own homes. These couples compete to outdo each other in wacky challenges that will test their skills and their relationships.

Some of the other celebrities appearing in the new episodes include Terry Bradshaw and Rachel Bradshaw, Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross, Meghan Trainor and Ryan Trainor, Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran. The winner will get money for their charity and also a chance to win the coveted Heart of a Champion trophy. Celebrity Game Face will air Thursdays at 10 p.m. on E!