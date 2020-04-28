Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz FaceTime ’20 Hours A Day’ While Quarantined Separately

Victor Cruz revealed that he and his girlfriend Karrueche Tran are sadly in lockdown in separate locations but admitted they spend as much time as possible video chatting and even cooking together.

Victor Cruz, 33, and Karrueche Tran, 31, are making sure this time of quarantine doesn’t stop them from spending time together one way or another! The former football wide receiver, who is in New York, has revealed that he and his gorgeous actress girlfriend, who is staying in L.A. “with her family,” have been FaceTiming “20 hours a day” to make up for the in-person time they’re missing out on and it’s led to some fun moments between them, including cooking lessons.

“I’m in this solo and it’s not fun at all, but we probably talk 20 hours a day on FaceTime,” Victor told Page Six while also revealing that Karrueche has been giving him teaching him how to make delicious meals. “I’m buying different meats and fish, and she’s literally on FaceTime walking me through things, and it comes out great,” he explained.” “I am an expert at turkey tacos.”

Victor’s latest reveal about his relationship with Karrueche is just one of many times the lovebirds, who met through a mutual friend, have been open about their romance. Back in Aug., the doting boyfriend could be seen grabbing his gals’ behind while posing in a mirror and taking a selfie. He also recently admitted to being so in “love” with Karrueche and can definitely see marriage in his future. “Absolutely, absolutely,” he told Wendy Williams on Jan. 16 about wanting to be married. He also revealed that he would love to have more kids too. He’s already the father to his eight-year-old daughter Kennedy Cruz, whom he shares with an ex. “I do [want more kids],” Victor said. “I want my little boy, I need my football player.”