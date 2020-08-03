Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, Sunbathes In String Bikini & Travis Scott Retro Air Jordan Sneakers  

Tracee Ellis Ross is beyond cool. The actress is stunning in a pair of bikini photos she shared to Instagram on August 2! Tracee, who looked incredible in a black, string two-piece, rocked a pair of La Flame’s Air Jordans.

Tracee Ellis Ross. That’s it. The Black-ish and Mixed-ish actress, 47, continues to rule social media with her stunning and hysterical posts. And, her latest bikinis snaps are no exception. Tracee enjoyed a day of sunbathing in her backyard on Sunday afternoon, as seen in dual swimsuit photos on her Instagram page. The brunette beauty showed off her amazing curves in a simple black two-piece and (our favorite) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG sneakers. The high-top, neutral-toned kicks, which feature a black Nike swoosh, released in May 2019.

“Pool party! Except I don’t have a pool,” Tracee wrote in the caption of her post. And I’m too scared to have a party,” she joked, alongside a crying-laughing emoji. “Siri play ‘Summertime’ by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.” Many celebs, including Lala Anthony and Ashley Graham, gushed over Tracee’s photos in the comments.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress is no stranger to sharing candid photos and videos of her quarantine fit, which usually includes quippy and entertaining captions. Tracee’s been using social media to connect with her fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, she’s shared hilarious videos of her at-home workouts, as well as her beauty routine. Another go-to quarantine activity of Tracee’s is dancing. At the end of June, she shared a video of herself dancing in her living room, with an encouraging message to fans.

“When you feel stuck or stagnant and can’t find your way through, breathe and move. Move through it,” she wrote alongside her video post. “Release through movement. Shake it out. Hold space for yourself, make space for yourself, allow process and love yourself the whole way through.” We love Tracee’s positive attitude!