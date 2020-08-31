Niecy Nash Comes Out & Marries Singer Jessica Betts In Surprise Wedding — See Her Gown

Niecy Nash took to social media to share a gorgeous pic from her surprise wedding with new wife Jessica Betts and gushed that ‘love wins’.

Niecy Nash, 50, is married to singer Jessica Betts and she shocked her fans with a surprise wedding pic on Aug. 31! The actress took to her social media accounts to share the stunning snapshot and it shows her happily raising her flowers in the air while wearing a gorgeous flowing white wedding gown and holding Jessica’s hand. Her new wife was wearing a light-colored vest over a white button-down shirt and matching pants and looked equally as ecstatic as her love. Niecy, whose real name is Carol Denise, revealed that she is taking Jessica’s name in the caption for the pic. Check out the wedding pic of Niecy and Jessica HERE!

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍 @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins🌈 📸 @robertector,” the caption, which tagged Jessica and the photographer of the pic, read. Fans quickly shared their joy for the star in the comments section. In addition to several “Congratulations” messages, one follower wrote, “Whattttt???? Who even knew she was engaged?” Another also expressed shock with, “Wow 2020 keeps surprising me”, and a third gushed, “Omg this just made my day love is love 🌈”.

Niecy’s latest marriage is understandably surprising because she never publicly revealed that she was in a relationship with Jessica or that she was romantically interested in women. The comedian was previously married twice to two different men, including Don Nash, with whom she has three children, and Jay Tucker, and even wrote a book about “how to keep Mr. Right” that’s called It’s Hard to Fight Naked in 2014. It’s not clear when she began dating Jessica but her divorce from Jay was finalized earlier this year in March.

Niecy has always been an ally to the LGBTQ community and is known for publicly showing her support so it’s great to know she’s actually a part of the community and is proudly showing off her love for Jessica, who can be seen in the pic below. Just four months before she announced her surprise marriage, she made headlines for posting a flattering photo of herself that showed off her newly single confidence as she proudly posed for some selfies while wearing nothing but a pillow with a belt around it. “#PillowChallenge M I N I 🥰 #BoredInTheHouseInTheHouseBored,” she wrote in the caption.

We’re wishing Niecy and Jessica many years of happiness and love as their new marriage sinks in! We look forward to seeing more pics of the couple in the future.