Niecy Nash, 50, Wears Nothing But A Pillow In New Instagram Challenge Pics — See Sexy Look

Niecy Nash became the latest A-list star to pose in just a pillow covering her body in the newest viral Instagram challenge.

Looking good and feeling gorgeous! Niecy Nash, 50, left little to the imagination when she posed in next to nothing on Tuesday, April 21. The former Reno 911 star participated in the viral pillow challenge that has been sweeping social media. Here’s the concept: find a pillow that covers your body and strike a pose while taking a fierce snap. For Niecy that was a mission accomplished kind of thing as she posted two Instagram pics of her wearing just a silky pink throw pillow with a leather belt cinching everything in. She complimented the revealing look, which highlighted her long & beautiful legs, with a pair of high heels and her gorgeous hair cascading down both sides of her shoulders. Fans repeatedly called her a “snack” and “stunning” in the comments section.

We have now entered a who wore it best battle as Niecy has some stiff competition in the pillow challenge. Many other sizzling stars have posted their very own versions on Instagram that has left their followers in complete amazement. Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, stood at the bottom of her stairs in just a white pillow and brown heels on Friday, April 17. “(btw so weird to put heels on- I feel like I need to start putting them on once a week so I don’t forget how to walk in them),” she joked in the caption as a reference to her and millions of people staying inside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Halle Berry, 53, did the same challenge days earlier on Wednesday, April 15, when the Oscar winner put her desirable body on display in just a black pillow while posing in her luscious garden. Other notables who have participated include actresses Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, and Anne Hathaway, 37.

Anne actually channeled her character from The Princess Diaries by wearing sunglasses and large headphones (just like the ones she wore in the movie) while belting one blue pillow around her midsection, then adding two white pillows to the side and back to form an ensemble that actually resembled a dress.