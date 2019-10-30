Niecy Nash Splits From Husband Jay Tucker After 8 Years — See Her Break Up Message

Niecy Nash took to Instagram on Oct. 30 to announce her official split from husband Jay Tucker, who she married in 2011, with a statement full of love and gratitude.

Niecy Nash, 49, and her husband of eight years, Jay Tucker are calling it quits. The actress and her former love shared a bittersweet joint statement on Instagram on Oct. 30, which officially confirmed the sad news but it seems like they are leaving each other on good terms. “We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage,” the statement read. “Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share – present tense.”

Niecy and Jay, who works as an electrical engineer, went on to thank those close to them for the support during their happy times together. “Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years,” the statement continued. “We are grateful.” Niecy captioned her statement post with a simple but inspiring heart emoji, proving there’s no animosity between her and Jay.

Niecy and Jay were married in a May 2011 in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Malibu, CA that brought out 200 guests and it was even aired as a special on TLC. They got engaged the Sept. before getting hitched after dating for a year and it was Niecy’s second marriage. She was married to Don Nash from 1994 until 2007.

We’re wishing both Niecy and Jay a lot of happiness in their new journey. It’s great to see them going through a drama-free separation while they continue to be grateful for what they had.