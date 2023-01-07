Adam Sandler & Daughter Sunny, 14, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game: Photos

Adam Sandler proved a proud papa as he treated one of his daughters to the celeb-packed Lakers game on Friday, Jan. 6. The rom-com king, 56, was spotted arriving at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles alongside his baby girl Sunny, 14. Adam was dressed in his usual casual garb of a tropical shirt, khakis and sneakers, while Sunny was a little fashionista in her black hoodie and faded denim.

Although Adam and his wife of almost 2 decades, Jackie Titone, are a very private couple, they do make appearances now and again at their hometown team’s games, and often bring Sunny and her older sister Sadie, 16, along. The last time Adam and his two daughters were snapped in public together was during a hike in Los Angeles in October 2021. Of course, they brought along their adorable pup, Bagel!

While he may keep public appearances with his family to a minimum, Adam has no problem gushing about them in interviews. At the 2020 National Board of Review Gala, Adam said Jackie convinced him to star in his acclaimed film Uncut Gems: “My badass wife, she gave me the balls to take the part,” he said. “I was scared and she said, ‘Go f**king do that’ and ‘you can do that sh*t’ and we rehearsed together all the time.” He also praised her on the Ellen show in 2019, saying Jackie “gives me strength and courage to jump into this stuff.”

Back in 2003, Adam and Jackie tied the knot in Malibu in front of their A-list friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Dustin Hoffman, Brendan Fraser, and Rob Schneider. The gorgeous wedding came after four years of dating, as the pair were first linked in 1999. At the Uncut Gems premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Adam even shared his secret to a long partnership. “Just getting time together,” he said. “Making sure that you don’t run off too long and hanging out together and telling the truth.”

Adam and Jackie welcomed Sadie in May 2006, and Sunny in November 2008.