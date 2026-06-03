‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Episode Schedule: A Full Guide

Image Credit: Ben Symons/PEACOCK

Love Island USA is officially back. The hit Peacock reality dating series premiered its eighth season on June 2, 2026, introducing a fresh group of singles to the Fiji villa in search of love, drama and a chance to win the grand prize. With Ariana Madix returning as host and new bombshells already shaking up the competition, fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action.

Below, find the complete Love Island USA Season 8 episode schedule, including when new episodes air and when the finale is expected to take place.

What Days Do New ‘Love Island USA’ Episodes Come Out?

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 8 air six days a week on Peacock. During premiere week, episodes are released daily. Beginning the week of June 7, new episodes drop every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesdays off.

Saturdays are reserved for Love Island: Aftersun, the show’s companion series.

What Time Do New ‘Love Island USA’ Episodes Air?

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 8 premiere at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Peacock. The same release time applies throughout the season, including Love Island: Aftersun episodes.

When Is the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Finale?

Peacock has not officially announced a finale date for Season 8. However, the show is expected to follow its usual six-week schedule, which would put the finale around Sunday, July 12, 2026. Previous seasons have ended in mid-July after a similar run length.

Love Island USA Season 8 Cast

Season 8 of Love Island USA features a mix of athletes, models, content creators and entrepreneurs looking for love in Fiji. The Islanders include Aniya Harvey, Beatriz Hatz, Bryce Dettloff, KC Chandler, Kenzie Annis, Melanie Moreno, Sean Reifel, Sincere Rhea, Trinity Tatum and Zach Georgiou. Early bombshells Gabriel Vasconcelos and Kayda Bosse have also entered the villa.

Several contestants have already caught viewers’ attention. Hatz is a Paralympic bronze medalist, Harvey is the daughter of former NBA player Donnell Harvey, and Georgiou is the brother of former Islander Charlie Georgiou. Reifel has also stood out as a police officer and father entering the competition.

One contestant originally announced for the season, Vasana Montgomery, was removed from the cast before the premiere after resurfaced social media posts sparked controversy.