How Much Do ‘Love Island’ Stars Get Paid to Be on the Show?

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The Islanders may be searching for love, but they’re also earning money while appearing on one of reality TV’s most popular franchises. As Love Island USA returns for Season 8 and Love Island UK continues to attract millions of viewers, many fans are curious about how much contestants are paid to spend their summer in the villa.

Below, learn how much Love Island contestants reportedly get paid and how much money the winning couple can take home.

How Much Do ‘Love Island UK’ Contestants Get Paid?

Yes, Love Island UK contestants are paid while they are in the villa. Former Islanders have said they received a weekly stipend to help cover expenses back home, such as rent and bills. Recent reports have put that figure at around £250 to £375 per week for the regular series, though the exact amount can vary by season and contract.

Contestants on Love Island: All Stars reportedly earn significantly more because many are established influencers and reality stars. Reports from 2026 suggested some All Stars cast members were paid as much as £3,500 per week.

How Much Do ‘Love Island USA’ Contestants Get Paid?

Peacock has not publicly disclosed how much Love Island USA contestants are paid. However, multiple reports have suggested that U.S. Islanders receive a weekly stipend similar to the UK version to help cover expenses while filming in Fiji. Estimates have ranged from roughly $500 per week to higher figures depending on the contestant and season.

For many contestants, the biggest financial opportunity comes after the show through sponsorships, brand deals, appearances, and social media partnerships. Some former Islanders have reportedly gone on to earn substantial incomes from influencing after leaving the villa.

What Is the Prize Money for the ‘Love Island USA’ Winner?

The winning couple on Love Island USA receives a $100,000 cash prize. In the finale, the winning pair is determined by a public vote, and the traditional “split or steal” twist gives one contestant the option to keep the entire prize or share it with their partner. So far, winners have consistently chosen to split the money.

In Season 7, Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal were crowned the winners and split the $100,000 prize after receiving the most votes from viewers. Bryan drew the envelope containing the money and chose to share it with Amaya, meaning they each took home $50,000 before taxes.

The season before, fan favorites Serena Page and Kordell Beckham won Season 6 and also split the $100,000 prize, taking home $50,000 each. The couple remained together after leaving the villa and went on to become one of the franchise’s most successful pairs.